Manipur Police arrested two for mobile thefts in Senapati. In separate operations, security forces apprehended two female PLA members, two PREPAK (Pro) cadres including an extortionist, and one KCP cadre across different districts of the state.

The Manipur Police on Saturday nabbed two individuals involved in a series of mobile thefts, cyber frauds, and related crimes across Senapati, Imphal, and other areas. The arrested accused have been identified as Linai Mercy (19) of Thingba Khunou Village and Siipfiine (18) of Phuba Khuman Village. They were apprehended under the Senapati Police Station jurisdiction in Senapati.

Militants Apprehended in Separate Operations

PLA Members Arrested

Moreover, the security forces also arrested two active female members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the general area of the Indo-Myanmar border, between Sunrise Ground and Gate No. 2, Moreh, under the Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal today. The arrested accused has been identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) from Khoijuman Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur, and Chongtham Hembaby (17) from Yumnam Huidrom Wangoi, Imphal West.

PREPAK (Pro) Cadres Nabbed

Additionally, the security forces also arrested an extortionist, a PREPAK (Pro) active cadre. The accused has been identified as Sorokhaibam Ranjit Singh (41) of Chairel Makha Leikai, Kakching district, who was arrested from the Khabam Lamkhai area under Heingang Police Station. The authorities seized two mobile headsets and an Aadhaar Card from his possession during the operation.

On the same day, the security forces apprehended Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), alias Borobi, from Seijang Makha Leikai, Imphal East, who is also an active member of PREPAK (Pro). He was arrested in the Napetpalli area under the Lamlai Police Station. A .32 pistol with five live rounds, ten PREPAK (Pro) visiting cards, a Honda Activa scooter, Rs. 600 in cash, and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

KCP Cadre Held

The security forces also arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP). The accused was arrested from his residence, and has been identified as 19-year-old Khetics Thongbam from Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai, Imphal West. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar Card have been recovered from his possession during the investigation. (ANI)