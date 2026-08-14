Bengaluru’s Freedom Habba at Vidhana Soudha on August 15 will bring traffic restrictions around key roads. Check the road closures, traffic diversions and alternate routes announced by Bengaluru Traffic Police for commuters.

Bengaluru is set to witness a grand Independence Day celebration with the ‘Freedom Habba’ organised in front of Vidhana Soudha on August 15. The event, scheduled from noon to 10 pm, is expected to draw thousands of visitors, prompting the Bengaluru Traffic Police to introduce restrictions and diversions on key roads surrounding Vidhana Soudha. Commuters travelling through the central business district, particularly towards KR Circle, Shivajinagar and Vasanth Nagar, have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the designated alternative routes.

The traffic restrictions have been introduced to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and maintain public safety during the celebrations. The police have also made extensive security arrangements, with more than 3,000 personnel deployed for the event.

Freedom Habba Traffic Restrictions

Vehicles travelling towards KR Circle via Ambedkar Road, as well as those travelling from KR Circle via Ambedkar Road towards Shivajinagar and Vasanth Nagar, will face restrictions.

The two roads in front of Vidhana Soudha will also remain closed during the event.

Commuters have been advised to use the following alternative routes:

Vehicles travelling from Ambedkar Road towards KR Circle can take a left at Chandrika Circle from Balekundri Junction, proceed via Cunningham Road and reach KR Circle through Basaveshwara Junction and Palace Road.

Alternatively, vehicles from Balekundri Junction can travel via CTO, Queen’s Junction, Siddalingaiah Junction, R.R.M.R. Road and Corporation Circle.

Vehicles coming from the BRV side can take a right near BRV-Anil Kumble Circle and proceed via Queen’s Junction, Siddalingaiah Junction, R.R.M.R. Road and Corporation Circle.

Commuters from the BRV side can also take a left at Chalukya Circle, travel via Raj Bhavan Road and proceed towards K.R. Circle through Palace Road.

Vehicles heading towards Shivajinagar via Ambedkar Road can take a left near Maharani Flyover and travel towards Vasanthnagar and Shivajinagar via Basaveshwara Circle on Palace Road.

Another option is to travel from K.R. Circle towards Shivajinagar via Corporation Circle and K.B. Road, also known as Khasa Subarao Road.

Thousands Expected To Attend Freedom Festival

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said extensive arrangements have been made in view of the large crowds expected at the Freedom Habba.

According to the Commissioner, children aged 12 years and above will require registration to attend the programme. So far, around 18,000 people have registered online.

The programme will be conducted in three parts. The first session will be held from noon to 3 pm, the second from 3 pm to 6 pm, and the final session after 6 pm. Different programmes are planned for each time slot.

Tight Security Arrangements In Place

The police have planned extensive security arrangements, with the Commissioner comparing the deployment to those typically made during major events such as IPL matches and New Year celebrations.

More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for security and crowd management. Visitors will also be required to follow the time slot mentioned on their registration QR code and will be permitted entry accordingly.

The police have urged members of the public to follow the prescribed security and traffic regulations.

Morning Traffic Restrictions On August 15

Apart from the restrictions around the Freedom Habba venue, commuters should also be prepared for traffic restrictions in central Bengaluru on the morning of August 15.

According to the police, restrictions will be imposed on the stretch from KR Circle to Thimmaiah Circle during the Independence Day arrangements.

With large crowds expected at Vidhana Soudha and surrounding areas, commuters are advised to avoid unnecessary travel through the restricted stretches and use the suggested alternative routes.