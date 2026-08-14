A Bengaluru café's unusual dance-for-tips concept has sparked online debate. Customers reportedly tip female staff ₹100 or more for a one-minute dance to their favourite song. The idea could potentially generate ₹3 lakh a month while providing free social media publicity.

A Bengaluru café has caught social media attention with an unusual tipping concept that turns a simple tip into a short entertainment experience. According to a social media post by Pratham, customers at a café near his hotel were offered a chance to tip a female staff member and have her dance for one minute to a song of their choice. What started as a ₹10 or ₹20 tip, however, reportedly became a much more lucrative affair, with customers allegedly tipping ₹100 or more, driven by pride and the desire to participate in the experience.

Pratham explained how the concept could potentially generate significant additional revenue for the café. If 100 customers tipped ₹100 each day, the café could earn ₹10,000 a day, which works out to around ₹3 lakh a month.

The concept also has another potential advantage. Customers may record the performances, share the videos on social media and tag the café, effectively giving the business additional visibility and user-generated publicity.

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Which Bengaluru Café Is It?

Pratham has not mentioned the name of the café on social media. However, some Bengaluru residents believe he could be referring to Cafe Nuvio on Hennur Main Road, which has reportedly been known for its dance-and-tip concept for several years.

Since Pratham has not officially identified the café, the connection to Cafe Nuvio remains unconfirmed.

How Does the Tipping Concept Work?

The idea is relatively simple. Customers can tip a female staff member and request a song for a one-minute dance performance. Instead of treating tipping as a routine gesture, the café has turned it into an entertainment experience.

According to Pratham's post, customers were not limiting themselves to small tips of ₹10 or ₹20. Instead, some were reportedly tipping ₹100 or more, turning the concept into a potential source of additional income for the café.

From Tips To Social Media Marketing

The concept does not stop at generating tips. Customers recording the performances and sharing them online could give the café a steady stream of organic publicity.

Videos featuring the performances could attract attention on platforms such as Instagram and other social media channels, particularly if customers tag the café or the content goes viral.

In this way, the café appears to have combined tipping, entertainment and social media marketing into one concept. The approach could encourage customers to spend more while simultaneously creating promotional content for the business.

How Did Social Media React?

The unusual business model has sparked reactions online, with users discussing both the entertainment aspect and the marketing strategy behind it.

One user commented: "That was knows as Dance Bar in Mumbai."

Second user commented: "That’s clever marketing turning a simple tip into entertainment, social sharing, and repeat business."

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The discussion highlights how businesses are increasingly experimenting with unconventional ways to engage customers and encourage social media sharing.

For now, the exact identity of the café mentioned by Pratham remains unclear. While some Bengaluru residents have linked the post to Cafe Nuvio on Hennur Main Road, there has been no confirmation from Pratham that it is the café he visited.