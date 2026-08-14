Karnataka’s gutkha ban has triggered panic buying in Koppal, with residents reportedly stocking up on the product. The rush has led to shortages, while a gutkha packet priced at ₹25 is reportedly being sold for up to ₹100 in the black market.

Reports of a possible gutkha ban in Karnataka have triggered panic buying in parts of Koppal district, with residents reportedly rushing to shops to stock up on the tobacco product. Soon after reports about the proposed ban surfaced, several shops saw customers arriving in large numbers to purchase gutkha packets in bulk. Some buyers were reportedly carrying large amounts of cash and were willing to pay higher prices to secure supplies before any potential ban comes into effect.

The unusual rush saw people purchasing gutkha in large quantities, with some reportedly filling sacks with packets and transporting them home on bicycles and two-wheelers. Despite rising prices and uncertainty over future availability, buyers appeared determined to stock up on the product.

Shopkeepers Change Their Stance

In the morning, shopkeepers were reportedly selling gutkha both by the packet and in bulk. However, by the afternoon, several sellers began telling customers that the product was no longer available.

Despite having stocks, some shopkeepers were reportedly reluctant to sell, fearing possible inspections or raids following reports of a ban. There were also claims that some sellers had moved their gutkha stocks from godowns to undisclosed locations.

Gutkha Prices Soar

The reported shortage has also led to a sharp rise in prices. Customers visiting shops are often being told that gutkha is unavailable, but reports suggest that the product is still being sold discreetly in some places at significantly higher prices.

A gutkha packet that was earlier sold for around ₹25 is reportedly being sold for as much as ₹100 on the black market.

The panic buying has continued as customers attempt to secure supplies amid uncertainty over the reported ban. The sudden surge in demand and alleged black market sales have further pushed up prices in the district.