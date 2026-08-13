Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav has defended using palm oil in packaged foods, stating it is a standardised oil under FSSAI's regulations. He said it meets safety standards based on scientific assessments and international Codex norms.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav has defended the use of palm oil in packaged foods, saying it is a standardised edible oil permitted under India's food safety regulations and meets safety standards based on scientific assessments and internationally recognised Codex norms. Responding to parliamentary queries on the use of palm oil in processed foods such as snacks, biscuits and namkeen, Jadhav said food safety standards in India are based on scientific opinions from independent risk assessment bodies, including the Scientific Panels and Scientific Committee of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Regulatory Framework and Safety Standards

Under Sub-regulation 2.2 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, palm oil is classified as a standardised edible fat. Its use as an edible oil ingredient in packaged foods, including bakery products, snacks and savouries, is therefore permitted under the regulatory framework.

The Ministry also highlighted that palm oil is regulated by FSSAI under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. He said India's food safety standards are framed based on scientific assessments and are harmonised with internationally accepted Codex Alimentarius standards, ensuring that permitted food ingredients comply with established safety parameters.

"The FBOs are mandated to comply with the defined standards. These food safety standards are made based on the scientific opinion provided by independent risk assessment bodies, i.e. Scientific Panels and the Scientific Committee and are harmonised with internationally accepted Codex standards," the Minister said.

Consumer Transparency Through Labelling

The ministry also emphasised consumer transparency in the use of edible oils in packaged foods. Under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, Food Business Operators (FBOs) are required to declare the specific name of the edible oil used in a product rather than using generic terms such as "edible vegetable oil".

The requirement enables consumers to identify the particular oil used in packaged food products and make informed dietary choices.

The Centre's clarification comes amid questions over the health implications of palm oil and its use in processed foods compared with other edible oils. The government reiterated that all food manufacturers are required to comply with the standards prescribed by FSSAI and that permitted ingredients are subject to established food safety and risk assessment procedures.

(ANI)