A Zepto warehouse in Hoskote, Bengaluru, has been sealed by Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration Department after an inspection revealed multiple violations, including misbranding of food products and unhygienic storage conditions.

Zepto Warehouse Sealed in Bengaluru

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has sealed a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district after a surprise inspection found multiple violations of food safety norms, including misbranding of food products and unhygienic storage and handling conditions.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration, the action was taken on August 11 at the Zepto Warehouse (Nippon Express) unit during a special inspection drive conducted under the guidance of Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader. The inspection was carried out to check the quality, safety, storage, labelling and handling of food products in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and FSSAI Rules, 2011.

Inspection Reveals Multiple Violations

During the inspection, officials found several lapses, including non-compliant labelling and misbranding of food products, unhygienic food handling and storage conditions, and other violations of FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) requirements.

Legal Action Initiated

As per the official release, citing the unhygienic conditions observed at the warehouse, the department sealed the facility with immediate effect under applicable provisions of the food safety law. A notice has also been issued to the Zepto warehouse management, while the department has recommended filing a case before the concerned Adjudicating Officer for further legal action.

"The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will take strict legal action against food business operators found violating food safety regulations," the Commissioner said in the release.

The department further said it would continue conducting special inspection drives to ensure that the public has access to safe, quality and hygienic food.

The action comes amid increased scrutiny of quick-commerce warehouses and dark stores across Karnataka over compliance with food safety regulations.