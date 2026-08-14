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Bengaluru's 7 Most Expensive Areas

Here's a look at seven of the most expensive and posh localities to live in Bangalore.

karnataka-news Aug 14 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Freepik
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Whitefield

Whitefield is a major IT hub. It's packed with luxury apartments, villas, and gated communities. The area offers a modern lifestyle with top schools, hospitals, and malls.

Image credits: Freepik
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Hebbal

Hebbal is famous for its luxury villas and high-rise apartments that offer a view of Hebbal Lake. Wealthy people prefer this area because it's close to the airport and IT parks.

Image credits: Freepik
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Indiranagar

Indiranagar is one of Bangalore's most happening areas. It's famous for its buzzing nightlife, fancy boutiques, and gourmet restaurants. 

Image credits: Pixabay
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Jayanagar

Jayanagar is a well-planned locality with a mix of old-style and modern homes. It's known for its green parks, temples, and strong community feel. 

Image credits: Freepik
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Sadashivanagar

This is a super exclusive residential area. It's known for its huge bungalows and is home to many government officials and celebrities. 

Image credits: X/@ Acetech
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Jayanagar

Jayanagar is a well-planned locality with a mix of old-style and modern homes. It's known for its green parks, temples, and strong community feel. 

Image credits: instagram
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MG Road

MG Road is right in the heart of Bangalore's commercial district. It's known for its old-world charm, fancy hotels, and big-brand stores. 

Image credits: X

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