Here's a look at seven of the most expensive and posh localities to live in Bangalore.
Whitefield is a major IT hub. It's packed with luxury apartments, villas, and gated communities. The area offers a modern lifestyle with top schools, hospitals, and malls.
Hebbal is famous for its luxury villas and high-rise apartments that offer a view of Hebbal Lake. Wealthy people prefer this area because it's close to the airport and IT parks.
Indiranagar is one of Bangalore's most happening areas. It's famous for its buzzing nightlife, fancy boutiques, and gourmet restaurants.
Jayanagar is a well-planned locality with a mix of old-style and modern homes. It's known for its green parks, temples, and strong community feel.
This is a super exclusive residential area. It's known for its huge bungalows and is home to many government officials and celebrities.
MG Road is right in the heart of Bangalore's commercial district. It's known for its old-world charm, fancy hotels, and big-brand stores.
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