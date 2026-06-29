Residents in Uppinangady have alleged that untreated sewage and toilet waste from residential complexes are being discharged into the Netravati River. Locals claim the pollution has caused foul odours and urged authorities to take immediate action.

The Netravati River, regarded as the lifeline of Dakshina Kannada district, has allegedly become a dumping ground for untreated sewage and toilet waste from residential complexes in Uppinangady. Even before the monsoon has fully set in, residents claim that sections of the river are being polluted by wastewater flowing directly into it, raising serious concerns about environmental safety, public health and the authorities' response. The alleged discharge has triggered outrage among local residents, who say the situation is unacceptable and demands immediate intervention.

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Conservation Committee Highlights Pollution

Kailar Rajagopal Bhat, President of the Uppinangady Land and Water Conservation Committee, recorded visuals that allegedly show wastewater from a residential complex collecting in a drain before flowing directly into the Netravati River.

Questioning the continued pollution of the river, he said, "Is it right for a civilised society to pollute its own lifeline river to this extent?"

Residents Allege Toilet Waste Is Being Discharged

A resident of one of the housing complexes also raised concerns over the alleged discharge of toilet waste into the river.

"There are scientific methods to manage toilet waste, but they are not being used. Instead, the waste is allegedly released directly into the river at night, and the entire area stinks. It is embarrassing when guests visit because they cannot tolerate the foul smell and leave. The administration has remained completely silent on this," the resident claimed.

Complaints Made, Residents Seek Action

According to local residents, complaints regarding the alleged sewage discharge and the foul odour along the riverbank have already been submitted to the local MLA.

The MLA is said to have directed officials to take strict action. However, residents allege that no effective measures have been implemented so far. They claim the recently recorded visuals indicate that the alleged discharge continues despite earlier assurances and have urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent further pollution of the Netravati River.