A 29-year-old rowdy sheeter was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Bengaluru's JP Nagar on Saturday evening, leaving shocked bystanders watching the gruesome attack unfold in broad daylight.

A 29-year-old rowdy sheeter was brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Bengaluru's JP Nagar on Saturday evening, leaving shocked bystanders watching the gruesome attack unfold in broad daylight. The victim, identified as Rajubhai alias Raju, was a resident of Pragatipura. According to police, Raju had previously been arrested in a murder case nearly a decade ago and was listed as a rowdy sheeter in the area.

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Police said the attack occurred at around 6 pm after Raju finished drinking tea at a nearby shop and was walking home. Moments later, a group of assailants arrived in a car and intercepted him on JP Nagar Main Road.

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“Assailants came in a car and blocked Raju on JP Nagar main road. Though he ran for his life, miscreants blocked him and rained blows with machetes and other weapons. As a result, Raju died instantly,” police said.

The brazen killing sent panic through the locality as the attackers fled the scene immediately after carrying out the assault.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the murder. No arrests have been made so far.