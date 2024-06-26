Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cauvery River water pollution: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar orders official report

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and ministers MB Patil and Ishwara Khandre are taking swift action in response to alarming pollution levels in the Cauvery River, prompted by MLA Dinesh Gooligowda's concerns. Immediate directives aim to curb industrial and sewage waste, critical amid reports of hazardous pollutants threatening water quality and agricultural viability.

    Cauvery River water pollution: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar orders official report vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    In response to growing concerns over pollution in the Cauvery River, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has taken decisive steps to address the issue. This move comes after MLA Dinesh Gooligowda raised alarms regarding the alarming levels of industrial and sewage waste being discharged into the river, threatening both aquatic life and public health.

    Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, alongside Ministers MB Patil and Ishwara Khandre, has pledged swift action following MLA Gooligowda's plea for intervention. Minister Patil has already issued directives to the Commerce and Industry Department to implement measures preventing further contamination of the river waters. Similarly, Minister Khandre has instructed the Forest and Environment Department to form a collaborative committee aimed at submitting a detailed report within two weeks.

    Another shock for Bengaluru residents? Karnataka govt mulls surge in Cauvery water rates after 10 years

    The urgency stems from recent reports, including findings from the Central Pollution Control Board, highlighting hazardous levels of pollutants in the Cauvery. These reports underscore the river's significance not only as a vital water source for Karnataka but also as a lifeline for agriculture across thousands of acres.

    MLA Gooligowda emphasized the need for immediate government intervention, citing the detrimental impact of untreated industrial waste on the river's ecosystem. Concerns have escalated particularly in areas along the river's course, such as Kushalanagar, Hunsur, and Mandya, where unchecked industrial effluents have led to alarming levels of pollution.

    Good news for Bengaluru rural residents: 110 villages to get Cauvery water after Lok Sabha elections 2024

    The Supreme Court's allocation of 19 TMC of water from the Cauvery for Bengaluru's drinking water supply has further heightened concerns, with MLA Gooligowda advocating for the formation of a technical investigation team. Such a team, he argues, would be instrumental in devising strategies to curb the influx of pollutants and safeguard the river's purity.

    The gravity of the situation is compounded by findings indicating that the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in the river exceeds safe limits, posing significant health risks to communities dependent on its waters.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 2:46 PM IST
