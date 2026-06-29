A family in Dakshina Kannada conducted a traditional marriage of spirits, known as Kuletha Madime, for two deceased relatives after an astrological finding linked the family's hardships to an unmarried soul. The ritual follows centuries-old Tulu Nadu customs.

In a rare and deeply rooted cultural tradition, a family in Mundur Barike village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada recently conducted a marriage of spirits for two deceased individuals, Anand and Saroja. The ceremony, based on long-standing beliefs practised in parts of Tulu Nadu, was organised in the belief that it would bring peace to the departed souls and relieve the family of a series of misfortunes attributed to spiritual afflictions, or doshas. The unique ritual has once again drawn attention to the region's centuries-old customs centred on ancestral and spiritual beliefs.

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Astrological Finding Led to the Ritual

According to family members, Anand's family had been facing persistent problems for several years, including difficulties in finding suitable marriage alliances and problems related to childbirth. Seeking an explanation, they consulted an astrologer.

During an astrological enquiry, known locally as Prashna Chintane, it was revealed that Anand's soul was believed to be restless because he had died unmarried. The astrologer suggested that this was the underlying cause of the family's continued hardships.

To resolve the issue and ensure peace for the departed souls, the family decided to perform a traditional marriage of spirits. Anand's spirit was symbolically married to that of Saroja, his maternal uncle's daughter.

Priest Dharmapala Sheni Officiates the Ceremony

The ceremony was officiated by Dharmapala Sheni, a priest experienced in conducting marriages of spirits. As both individuals had passed away, members of their respective families represented the bride and groom during the rituals.

Tulu Nadu's Unique Tradition of Marriage of Spirits

Known locally as Kuletha Madime, the marriage of spirits is a traditional custom observed in parts of Tulu Nadu. The ceremony closely mirrors a conventional Hindu wedding and includes almost all the customary rituals.

The proceedings begin with a symbolic bride-seeing ceremony, followed by an engagement. A mehendi ceremony is held before the wedding day. On the wedding day, new clothes are ceremonially offered to the bride and groom, followed by the exchange of the Poo Seere (flower saree).

Instead of living participants, two clay pots, each roughly the size of a human head, are used to represent the bride and groom. Eyes and facial features are drawn on the pots to symbolise the two spirits.

All the major wedding rituals, including Dhaare (the ceremonial giving away of the bride) and Mangalya Dharane (the tying of the sacred thread), are performed using these symbolic representations. Once the rituals are completed, the pots are taken inside the house for the concluding customs, after which a grand community feast is served to relatives and guests.