A Bengaluru tech professional's viral Reddit post detailed a Rs 71,000 monthly budget, with Rs 20,000 allocated to weekend trips, sparking a social media debate. Users debated whether this reflected a comfortable lifestyle or lifestyle inflation. While some found the spending excessive, others defended it as a personal choice based on priorities.

A Bengaluru-based tech professional has sparked a lively discussion on social media after revealing a monthly expenditure of Rs 71,000, with a significant portion of the budget allocated to leisure and travel. The post, shared on Reddit, quickly went viral as users debated whether the spending reflected a comfortable lifestyle or an example of lifestyle inflation.

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According to the viral post, the techie earns a stable income and outlined a detailed monthly budget. The expenses include Rs 20,000 on weekend trips, Rs 15,000 for rent, Rs 10,000 for food, Rs 8,000 on shopping, Rs 5,000 for transport, Rs 3,000 on subscriptions, and the remaining amount on utilities, miscellaneous expenses and other lifestyle costs.

Sharing the breakdown, the user wrote: “I spend around Rs 71,000 every month. Nearly Rs 20,000 goes towards weekend trips because I love travelling. This is how my monthly expenses look.”

The post soon attracted hundreds of reactions, with many users expressing surprise at the amount spent on travel alone.

One user joked: "I'm poor."

Another commented: "Weekend trips worth Rs 20,000 every month? That's a luxury for many people."

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Others argued that spending patterns vary based on income, priorities and financial responsibilities. Several users said they would rather save or invest a larger share of their earnings, while others defended the techie, saying there is nothing wrong with spending on experiences if finances are well managed.

Some commenters also highlighted Bengaluru's rising cost of living, noting that expenses on housing, food and entertainment have increased significantly in recent years. Others pointed out that young professionals often choose to prioritise travel and experiences over aggressive saving, especially if they do not have major financial liabilities.

The viral discussion has once again brought attention to changing spending habits among urban professionals and the balance between enjoying the present and planning for the future. While some viewed the budget as excessive, others saw it as a personal financial choice that depends entirely on income, savings goals and lifestyle preferences.

The post continues to generate conversation online, with many users sharing their own monthly budgets and debating what constitutes responsible spending in one of India's most expensive cities.

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