Sadhana Theatre, Arasikere's iconic single-screen cinema hall, is being demolished after serving movie lovers for 75 years. The landmark, which hosted legendary actors and screened films in multiple languages, will be replaced by a commercial complex.

For generations, Sadhana Theatre was more than just a cinema hall for the people of Arasikere and its surrounding villages in Hassan district. It was a cherished landmark where families gathered, film lovers celebrated new releases, and countless memories were created. After entertaining audiences for more than seven decades, the iconic single-screen theatre is now being demolished, marking the end of an era and leaving many residents nostalgic for a place that once stood at the heart of the town's cultural life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Landmark That Shaped Arasikere's Cinema Culture

Sadhana Theatre was built in the years following India's Independence and was considered one of the most modern cinema halls of its time. Equipped with advanced projection technology, it screened films in five languages, including Kannada.

Located on the busy BH Road, the theatre became well known for screening new releases and quickly emerged as a favourite destination for cinema lovers. During its prime, it offered strong competition to other popular theatres, including Ratna and Sri Venkateshwara. It earned a distinct identity by screening Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films.

Whenever a new Tamil film was released, members of the Tamil-speaking community from the Hassan Road area flocked to the theatre. Likewise, Hindi films attracted members of the Muslim community and other Hindi cinema enthusiasts, ensuring packed shows.

A Theatre That Welcomed Film Stars

Sadhana Theatre screened several successful Kannada films over the decades. Local residents still fondly remember the 100-day celebration of the Kannada film Bhagyada Bagilu. They recall that legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, along with several leading personalities from the Kannada film industry, visited the theatre to mark the occasion.

In more recent years, actor Sudeep also visited the theatre, adding another memorable chapter to its legacy.

Changing Times Took Their Toll

Like many single-screen theatres across the country, Sadhana Theatre struggled to survive as entertainment preferences evolved. The rise of multiplexes, digital technology, internet streaming platforms and mobile-based entertainment significantly reduced footfall.

As audience numbers declined, rising maintenance costs and electricity bills made it financially unviable to continue operating the theatre.

Commercial Complex to Replace Historic Theatre

According to reports, the owners have decided to demolish the ageing theatre building and construct a commercial complex in its place.

With the demolition of Sadhana Theatre, Arasikere bids farewell to one of its most treasured cultural landmarks, bringing a significant chapter in the town's cinematic history to a close.