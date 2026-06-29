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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Coastal Karnataka, Heavy Rain Forecast Till July 2
IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Karnataka's coastal and Malenadu districts till July 2, forecasting heavy rain. Raichur recorded 37°C, while Gokarna received the state's highest rainfall at 6 cm.
Orange Alert for Coastal Karnataka and Malenadu
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several coastal and Malenadu districts, forecasting heavy rainfall until July 2. Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu are expected to receive heavy rain on June 30. On July 1, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru are likely to witness intense showers. Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada on July 2.
Monsoon Remains Weak Across Karnataka
Despite the rain forecast for the coming days, the southwest monsoon remained weak across Karnataka until Sunday morning. According to IMD data recorded at 8:30 am, only isolated places in the coastal, north interior and south interior regions received rainfall.
Raichur Records Highest Temperature; Gokarna Gets Most Rain
Raichur recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 37°C. Meanwhile, Gokarna received the highest rainfall at 6 cm, followed by Honnavar and Karwar with 5 cm each. Kundapura recorded 4 cm of rainfall, while Ankola and Tiptur received 3 cm each, according to the weather department.
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