Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced a comprehensive action plan to tackle Delhi-NCR pollution, directing municipal corporations to prepare in advance. The Centre is also addressing stubble burning with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said a comprehensive action plan has been prepared to tackle pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said municipal corporations have been directed to prepare management plans in advance for effective implementation.

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"A comprehensive plan has been formulated, as the actual execution will take place at the municipal corporation level. We have instructed all corporations to prepare management plans in advance," he said.

Addressing Stubble Burning and Industrial Emissions

The Union Minister said the Centre was working with the Ministry of Agriculture to address the issue of stubble burning. "We are working proactively on the issue of stubble burning in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Delhi government has taken measures regarding mechanised dust control. The Pollution Control Board has also worked on installing Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) in industries," Yadav said.

Delhi Govt Targets Pollution Hotspots

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday directed all District Magistrates in the national capital to launch a coordinated drive to identify and eliminate pollution hotspots, stressing the need for inter-agency collaboration to improve air quality. "The fight against pollution is a collective effort. District Magistrates must work in complete coordination with Delhi Police, MCD, PWD, DPCC, and other agencies to identify pollution hotspots. Every hotspot represents a source of pollution, and reducing these hotspots will directly improve Delhi's air quality," the minister said earlier (ANI)