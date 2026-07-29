Karnataka recorded 4,884 complaints against National Highway toll plaza staff over the last three years, including allegations of misbehaviour, delays and assault. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said 4,879 cases have been resolved, while NHAI continues action against agencies violating rules.

Thousands of commuters travelling on National Highways in Karnataka have reported unpleasant experiences at toll plazas over the past three years, with complaints ranging from rude behaviour and unnecessary delays to physical assault by toll plaza staff. According to data released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 4,884 complaints were registered against toll plaza personnel in Karnataka during this period.

The figures, shared by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on July 23, have once again highlighted concerns over commuter safety and service standards at toll plazas across the state.

Nearly All Complaints Resolved

Despite the high number of complaints, the ministry said 4,879 cases have already been resolved, with only five cases currently under investigation. This translates to a resolution rate of nearly 99.9 per cent.

Commuters lodged their complaints through multiple channels, including the National Highway Helpline (1033), the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal, email and written representations.

Karnataka Records Highest Number of Complaints in South India

Among the southern states, Karnataka recorded the highest number of complaints against toll plaza staff.

At the national level, Delhi reported the highest number of complaints with 19,461 cases, followed by Gujarat (11,026), Rajasthan (8,837) and Uttar Pradesh (8,697).

Within South India, Karnataka's 4,884 complaints exceeded those reported in Kerala (3,630), Tamil Nadu (2,811) and Telangana (1,764).

Centre Imposes ₹5.53 Crore Penalty on Toll Agencies

The Union Government said strict action has been taken against toll management agencies found to have violated contractual obligations and operational guidelines.

Across the country, 146 show-cause notices have been issued to toll contractors, while penalties amounting to ₹5.53 crore have been imposed. In addition, the contracts of three private toll collection agencies have been terminated for serious violations.

However, the ministry has not released a state-wise breakdown of these enforcement actions.

NHAI Reiterates Zero-Tolerance Policy

A senior official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the authority follows a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse, harassment and misconduct by toll plaza staff.

"The authority has a zero-tolerance policy towards any abuse, rude behaviour or harassment of commuters by toll plaza staff. When a commuter provides digital evidence such as geo-tagged photographs or videos, an investigation is initiated immediately. If the allegations are found to be true, punitive action is taken against the contractor. In cases involving serious misconduct or physical assault by employees, the authority has the power to terminate the toll collection agency's contract immediately," the official said.

The official added that NHAI has also directed local toll managers and highway officials to register a First Information Report (FIR) with the police without delay in cases involving serious offences, including physical assault.

How Commuters Can File Complaints?

The ministry has advised commuters facing issues at toll plazas to report them through the National Highway Helpline (1033), the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application, the CPGRAMS portal, email or written complaints to ensure prompt action by the authorities.