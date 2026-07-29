Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mysuru on August 1 to inaugurate the Viveka Smaraka at the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama. His itinerary includes religious ceremonies, a public event, foundation stone laying, and an address. Check the complete schedule, venue and key events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mysuru on August 1 to inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, named Viveka Smaraka, at the historic Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama on Narayanashastri Road. The memorial has been built at the site where Swami Vivekananda stayed during his visit to Mysuru. It is intended to celebrate his enduring legacy while inspiring future generations through cultural, educational and spiritual initiatives. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the centre, participate in religious ceremonies, interact with dignitaries and address a public gathering.

PM to Inaugurate Viveka Smaraka

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Swami Muktidanandaji, President of the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, said the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the memorial at 3:30 PM. He will inaugurate the Viveka Smaraka and plant a Bilva sapling to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister will then visit the room where Swami Vivekananda stayed and view an exhibition showcasing photographs and letters documenting his association with Mysuru.

PM to Offer Floral Tributes and Visit Exhibition

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will offer floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda on the premises.

"There is also an opportunity for the Prime Minister to meditate for a while if he wishes. We will felicitate him with a memento featuring a statue of Swami Vivekananda created by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, along with other traditional Mysuru items," Swami Muktidanandaji said.

The Prime Minister's itinerary also includes a visit to the third floor of the memorial, where he will offer prayers before the portraits of Sri Ramakrishna, Sharada Devi and Swami Vivekananda. He will later watch a three-minute documentary in the amphitheatre highlighting the special connection between Swami Vivekananda and Mysuru.

Public Event at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the prayer hall at the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Yadavagiri to witness the aarti for Sri Ramakrishna.

At 4:25 PM, he will proceed to the adjacent Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, where he will lay the foundation stone for a project during a public event. The programme will be held in the presence of 98-year-old Gautamanandaji from Belur Math.

Several dignitaries are expected to attend the event, including Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, and MLA K Harish Gowda.

Following the screening of a documentary on the centenary of the Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama, the Prime Minister is expected to address the gathering for around 30 minutes.

Around 6,000 Passes Issued

Around 6,000 passes have been issued for the public event. The gathering is expected to include nearly 150 dignitaries, 100 to 120 sadhus, students, parents and members of the public.

Swami Muktidanandaji appealed to attendees to cooperate with security personnel to ensure the event is conducted smoothly.

Other Events Planned

August 1

From 7:00 PM to 8:50 PM, the 'Viveka Smaraka - Smriti Sansmarane' programme will be held at the amphitheatre. Suttur Math's Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji will preside over the event, while Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest.

August 2 Morning

The day's programmes will begin with 'Ushakirtane' and meditation from 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM, followed by a puja at the Shiva Mandir at 8:00 AM.

A thanksgiving ceremony will be held at 9:30 AM, attended by Adichunchanagiri Math's Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji. Former Minister H.K. Patil will be the chief guest.

August 2 Afternoon and Evening

A programme scheduled for 3:00 PM will be attended by Avadhoota Datta Peetham's Datta Vijayananda Tirtha Swamiji and Swami Sarvalokanandaji from the Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi.

The celebrations will conclude at 6:30 PM with 'Shiva Damaru - Viveka Ganamrita', a musical performance by singer Jagadish D. Kurtakoti and his troupe.

Sri Yukteshanandaji and Mahamedhanandaji from the ashram were also present at the press conference.

Future Plans for Viveka Smaraka

Speaking about future initiatives, Swami Muktidanandaji said the Viveka Smaraka will house a library for students preparing for competitive examinations.