NHAI has bolstered monsoon preparedness across Himachal Pradesh by implementing preventive measures at vulnerable spots on National Highways. This includes engineering works, deploying response teams, and coordinating with local authorities for safe travel.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has intensified its monsoon preparedness across Himachal Pradesh by implementing a series of preventive and mitigation measures aimed at ensuring safe and uninterrupted traffic movement on National Highways during the ongoing rainy season.

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Preventive Measures and Engineering Works

In a statement issued on Thursday, NHAI said vulnerable locations susceptible to landslides, slope failures, debris accumulation, flooding and other monsoon-related hazards have been identified through detailed surveys, and priority-based preventive measures have been undertaken to minimise disruptions.

The authority said engineering interventions have been carried out at several critical locations, including hill protection works, slope stabilisation, construction of retaining walls, improved drainage systems and anti-erosion measures to enhance the resilience of highway infrastructure against adverse weather conditions. Special emphasis has been placed on stretches that witnessed severe damage during previous monsoon seasons.

In addition to immediate protective works, NHAI has prepared long-term mitigation plans involving the construction of bridges, protective structures and other permanent infrastructure to improve the stability of vulnerable highway sections.

Enhanced Monitoring and Emergency Response

Considering the challenging terrain of the Himalayan region, NHAI has strengthened its monitoring and emergency response mechanism to ensure rapid restoration of traffic in the event of landslides or other weather-related incidents. Adequate machinery, technical experts, field personnel and emergency response equipment have been strategically deployed at vulnerable locations across the state, while continuous monitoring is being carried out throughout the monsoon season.

The authority said it is working in close coordination with district administrations, police, disaster management authorities and other concerned agencies to ensure prompt response and effective management of emergencies affecting National Highways.

Advisory for Travellers

Reiterating its commitment to providing safe and seamless travel, NHAI advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling during periods of heavy rainfall and to strictly follow traffic advisories issued by the concerned authorities.

The authority also appealed to road users to immediately report emergencies such as accidents, landslides, road blockages or other incidents on National Highways through the NHAI National Highway Helpline 1033, or by contacting the local police, district administration or the concerned project control room for timely assistance. (ANI)