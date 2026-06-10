The Peenya Flyover on Tumakuru Road in Bengaluru has successfully completed repairs and passed crucial safety and load tests. With restoration work now finished, the structure is awaiting final clearance from the NHAI for full reopening.

Commuters in Bengaluru may soon have reason to celebrate, as the Dr Sri Shivakumara Swamiji Flyover on Tumakuru Road in Peenya has been declared structurally sound following extensive repairs and testing. An official announcement from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected shortly. The flyover, located on National Highway 4 in Peenya, one of Asia's largest industrial areas, has been under scrutiny since structural concerns emerged in late 2021. After undergoing major restoration work and successfully clearing multiple safety assessments, the flyover is now considered fit for all types of vehicular traffic round the clock.

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Flyover Clears Safety and Load Tests

The flyover has successfully passed multiple structural assessments, including a crucial load test, paving the way for its full reopening. Sources said the company responsible for the repair work is expected to submit its final report to the NHAI soon.

Following the submission of the report, NHAI officials are expected to make a formal announcement regarding the flyover's structural stability and operational readiness.

Structural Issues Emerged in 2021

The problems first came to light in the last week of December 2021, when two cables between pillars 102 and 103 near the 8th Mile Junction were found to have bent. Authorities attributed the damage to the movement of overloaded heavy vehicles on the flyover.

To address the issue, the repair contract was awarded to Mumbai-based engineering firm Prescient. As part of the initial restoration work, 240 new cables were installed, with two cables fitted between each of the 120 pillars.

Extensive Strengthening Measures Undertaken

In a subsequent phase aimed at further strengthening the structure, engineers replaced a total of 1,200 cables, installing 10 new cables on each pillar.

To assess the flyover's ability to withstand heavy traffic loads, a comprehensive load test was conducted. Beginning on May 5, six trucks weighing 30 tonnes each were stationed on the flyover in phases over four days. The structure successfully passed the test, confirming its ability to safely handle heavy traffic loads.

With the successful completion of repairs and testing, the flyover is now awaiting final clearance from the NHAI before being fully reopened for unrestricted use.