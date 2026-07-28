BMRCL will introduce dedicated two-wheeler parking facilities at four elevated Bengaluru Metro Pink Line stations, including Tavarekere and IIM-B. The parking lots will accommodate 575 vehicles, with the Pink Line's elevated section expected to open next month.

Bengaluru Metro commuters using the upcoming Pink Line will soon have access to dedicated two-wheeler parking facilities at select elevated stations. In an effort to improve first and last-mile connectivity, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has initiated the process of appointing operators for these parking lots by issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP). The facilities will be introduced at four stations on the elevated stretch of the Pink Line in south Bengaluru, offering greater convenience to daily commuters.

Four Pink Line Stations To Get Parking Facilities

According to the RFP issued by BMRCL, two-wheeler parking facilities will be introduced at Tavarekere, IIM-B, Hulimavu and Kalena Agrahara Metro stations.

These stations are part of the 7.5 km elevated section of the Pink Line in south Bengaluru. Together, the four parking lots will have the capacity to accommodate 575 two-wheelers.

Among them, Tavarekere, IIM-B and Hulimavu stations will each have space for 155 two-wheelers, while Kalena Agrahara station will accommodate 110 vehicles.

BMRCL Invites Bids To Operate Parking Lots

BMRCL has invited bids from eligible firms to operate the parking facilities. The licence will be awarded for a period of one year, with the successful bidder required to pay a licence fee of ₹10 lakh per station.

According to the eligibility criteria, only companies with a positive net worth of more than ₹12 lakh can participate in the bidding process.

Parking Charges For Commuters

The parking charges for two-wheelers have also been specified in the RFP.

Commuters will be charged ₹15 for parking their vehicle for up to four hours. An additional ₹5 will be charged for every subsequent hour.

For all-day parking, commuters will have to pay ₹30, while bicycles can be parked free of charge.

More Parking Facilities Planned On Pink Line

BMRCL has stated that parking facilities will eventually be introduced at all elevated stations on the Pink Line.

The move is expected to address a long-standing concern among Metro users, as several stations on the Purple and Green lines currently lack adequate parking infrastructure.

Pink Line Opening Expected Soon

After multiple delays, the 7.5 km elevated stretch of the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is expected to open next month.

However, commuters may have to wait until the end of the year for the remaining underground section between Tavarekere and Nagawara to become operational.