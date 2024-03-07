Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in initial phase: BMRCL

BMRCL clarifies that while the Yellow Line's driverless metro train will initially have human drivers for safety, it boasts advanced technology. Jitendra, the Project Manager, demonstrated its features. The line aims to operate seven trains, enhancing efficiency and safety with advanced systems and designated women's coaches.

The eagerly awaited arrival of the driverless metro train on Namma Metro's Yellow Line has garnered much attention in Bengaluru. However, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has clarified that while the train boasts advanced driverless technology, initially, it will be operated by a human driver.

Jitendra, the Project Manager of the Hebbagodi Depot, recently provided a demonstration highlighting the features of the state-of-the-art driverless metro train. He emphasized that despite being equipped with driverless capabilities, the initial phase will involve human operation for safety and testing purposes.



The Yellow Line, spanning from RV Road to Bommasandra, covers a distance of 18.82 kilometres. BMRCL aims to introduce commercial traffic with a fleet of at least seven trains. Initially, one train will operate every 15 minutes, with the frequency expected to increase as more trains join the fleet. The addition of more trains will not only enhance efficiency but also reduce travel time for commuters.

A minimum of two trains are required to facilitate signalling testing on the Yellow Line. Currently, only one train, provided by CRRC of China, is available for testing. However, BMRCL anticipates the arrival of two more trains from Titagarh Company in West Bengal by June or July. These additional trains will expedite the commencement of train services on the Yellow Line.

Safety measures remain a top priority for Namma Metro. The driverless trains feature a track monitoring system, allowing real-time monitoring of the train's journey and prompt detection of any deviations. Additionally, CCTV cameras installed at the front and sides of the train ensure enhanced surveillance, while Emergency Egress Devices (EIDs) have been upgraded to facilitate passenger safety during emergencies.



Notably, each coach in the train can be designated as a women's coach, with clear signage provided both inside and outside the train for passenger convenience. Furthermore, the train boasts modern amenities such as LCD screens for station directions and LED screens for advertisement broadcasting.

With comprehensive testing protocols in place, including 37 types of tests over four months followed by 45 days of system testing, BMRCL aims to ensure the seamless operation of the driverless metro train on the Yellow Line.