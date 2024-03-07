Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in initial phase: BMRCL

    BMRCL clarifies that while the Yellow Line's driverless metro train will initially have human drivers for safety, it boasts advanced technology. Jitendra, the Project Manager, demonstrated its features. The line aims to operate seven trains, enhancing efficiency and safety with advanced systems and designated women's coaches.

    Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in Initial phase: BMRCL vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    The eagerly awaited arrival of the driverless metro train on Namma Metro's Yellow Line has garnered much attention in Bengaluru. However, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has clarified that while the train boasts advanced driverless technology, initially, it will be operated by a human driver.

    Jitendra, the Project Manager of the Hebbagodi Depot, recently provided a demonstration highlighting the features of the state-of-the-art driverless metro train. He emphasized that despite being equipped with driverless capabilities, the initial phase will involve human operation for safety and testing purposes.

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7

    The Yellow Line, spanning from RV Road to Bommasandra, covers a distance of 18.82 kilometres. BMRCL aims to introduce commercial traffic with a fleet of at least seven trains. Initially, one train will operate every 15 minutes, with the frequency expected to increase as more trains join the fleet. The addition of more trains will not only enhance efficiency but also reduce travel time for commuters.

    A minimum of two trains are required to facilitate signalling testing on the Yellow Line. Currently, only one train, provided by CRRC of China, is available for testing. However, BMRCL anticipates the arrival of two more trains from Titagarh Company in West Bengal by June or July. These additional trains will expedite the commencement of train services on the Yellow Line.

    Safety measures remain a top priority for Namma Metro. The driverless trains feature a track monitoring system, allowing real-time monitoring of the train's journey and prompt detection of any deviations. Additionally, CCTV cameras installed at the front and sides of the train ensure enhanced surveillance, while Emergency Egress Devices (EIDs) have been upgraded to facilitate passenger safety during emergencies.

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots?

    Notably, each coach in the train can be designated as a women's coach, with clear signage provided both inside and outside the train for passenger convenience. Furthermore, the train boasts modern amenities such as LCD screens for station directions and LED screens for advertisement broadcasting.

    With comprehensive testing protocols in place, including 37 types of tests over four months followed by 45 days of system testing, BMRCL aims to ensure the seamless operation of the driverless metro train on the Yellow Line.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government files urgent appeal to High Court after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams vkp

    Karnataka govt files urgent appeal to HC after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams

    Tumkur shocker: Three arrested in alleged gang-rape of young girl at Siddaganga Math fair vkp

    Tumkur shocker: Three arrested in alleged gang-rape of young girl at Siddaganga Math fair

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7 vkp

    Bengaluru's first driverless metro train along Yellow line to undergo track testing from March 7

    Recent Stories

    INS Kolkata comes to Barbados-flagged bulk carrier's rescue in Gulf of Aden (PHOTOS)

    INS Kolkata comes to Barbados-flagged bulk carrier's rescue in Gulf of Aden (PHOTOS)

    Vivo V30, slimmest phone of 2024, launched in India; Check features, price & more gcw

    Vivo V30, 'slimmest phone of 2024', launched in India; Check features, price & more

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa secures narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC: Manolo Marquez highlights missed chances osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa secures narrow 1-0 win over East Bengal FC: Manolo Marquez highlights missed chances

    Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty visits Ram Mandir, shares experience 'Craving to see him live' RKK

    Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty visits Ram Mandir, shares experience 'Craving to see him live'

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital AJR

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon