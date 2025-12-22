Bengaluru PRR-1 land acquisition is progressing rapidly. Landowners can now avail compensation of up to ₹15.60 crore per acre, along with TDR and residential/commercial land options. Official details are on Bengaluru Business Corridor website.

The Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road (PRR-1) project is progressing rapidly as consent letters are received from landowners, marking the start of a swift land acquisition process. The project, aimed at decongesting the city and improving connectivity along the peripheral corridor, is expected to provide significant economic and infrastructural benefits to the region.

Compensation Details Published Village-Wise

Details of the compensation amount per acre for those opting for negotiated settlements, along with Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) information, have been published village-wise on the official website: http://BengaluruBusinessCorridor.com .

Although most of the land being acquired is agricultural, TDR is being offered based on the ‘urban converted land’ value, calculated per square foot. For landowners who choose land as compensation, the size of the residential plot is not restricted to the standard 60:40 ratio. Instead, it will be determined according to the land’s Guidance Value. Where the guidance value is higher, landowners may receive residential plots larger than 40%.

Cash Compensation Settled Within 15 Days

To ensure speedy approval of negotiated compensation, BDA Commissioner Captain Manivannan has appointed four Deputy Commissioners (Land Acquisition). Landowners are advised to contact the official BDA office or Bengaluru Business Corridor to select one of the five available compensation options. Officials have assured that within 15 days of submitting the required documents, landowners will receive either cash compensation, a provisional TDR eligibility certificate, or a commercial/residential land eligibility letter.

Official Advisory Against Rumours

A tweet from Bengaluru Business Corridor (@Bc_Bengaluru) emphasised: "Complete details of the compensation for landowners in villages being acquired for Bengaluru Business Corridor (PRR) Phase-1 can be obtained through http://BengaluruBusinessCorridor.com . Along with old compensation rates, details of the new compensation options are also available. Landowners and the public are requested not to rely on rumours and to seek accurate information only through the official website or authorised authorities."

Rates Fixed for Residential and Commercial Land

The compensation rates for acquired land have been fixed between ₹2.50 crore and ₹15.60 crore per acre. For commercial plots, a rate of approximately ₹8,385 per square foot has been set. Compensation is determined based on the guidance value of the notified land, in accordance with rates prescribed for residential plots by the competent and local authorities.