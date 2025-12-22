After six years of closure due to Bengaluru Metro construction, Kamaraj Road in the city’s CBD is set to reopen for two-way traffic in January 2026, easing congestion between MG Road, Cubbon Road and Commercial Street.

After more than six years of disruption, motorists in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) are finally set to experience long-awaited traffic relief. Kamaraj Road, a crucial arterial stretch connecting Cubbon Road and the Cauvery Emporium junction on MG Road, is expected to fully reopen for two-way traffic in the first week of January 2026. The reopening is anticipated to ease chronic congestion in one of the city’s busiest commercial and office hubs, benefiting thousands of daily commuters.

Metro Construction Led to Prolonged Closure

The stretch was barricaded in June 2019 after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) took over the road to facilitate the construction of an underground interchange station at MG Road. The station will serve as a key interchange between the existing elevated Purple Line and the upcoming Pink Line.

Although BMRCL had initially committed to restoring the road by 2023, the timeline was extended due to multiple factors, including disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, complex tunnelling operations beneath the city centre, and other technical challenges.

Partial Traffic Movement Restored in 2025

In February 2025, traffic movement was partially restored when BMRCL opened one side of the road. This allowed vehicles to move from the Cauvery Emporium side towards Commercial Street, even as construction activities continued on the remaining portion of the stretch.

According to BMRCL officials, all major civil works in this section have now been completed, and the road has been restored using durable white-topping to ensure longevity.

Final Clearance Awaited From Traffic Police

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B.L. Yashavanth Chavan said that only minor finishing works remain. “The road will be opened to the public once the traffic police grant final clearance,” he said. Officials added that the reconstruction of the road has been carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Two-Way Traffic Likely From January 2

Traffic police officials have indicated that two-way traffic is likely to commence from January 2. Once fully operational, the reopened road is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters moving between Commercial Street, Dickenson Road and Cubbon Road, as well as those heading towards Brigade Road and MG Road.

Pink Line Station and Corridor Beautification Plans

The construction of the underground MG Road station required the removal of more than 80 trees, a move that had earlier drawn public concern. BMRCL has said it plans to beautify the corridor in collaboration with private agencies to enhance the urban landscape.

The underground MG Road station will seamlessly connect with the existing elevated Purple Line station and is expected to open along with the remaining 21-km Pink Line by the end of 2026.