Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots?

    Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line introduces AI technology for track monitoring, enhancing maintenance efficiency. Cameras capture track images processed by AI to detect anomalies, aiding proactive maintenance. This innovation, alongside the CBTC signalling system, improves operational reliability while maintaining loco pilots for passenger safety.

    AI on Bengaluru Metro's yellow line: Is BMRCL shifting from loco pilots? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metro is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the working efficiency on its Yellow Line, which spans from RV Road to Bommasandra. This innovative approach utilizes cameras to capture track images, which are then processed by AI algorithms to detect anomalies. The system is set to revolutionize maintenance strategies, potentially minimizing delays and enhancing service reliability for the city's commuters.

    The Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, a major corporate hub, is expected to commence operations by September 2024. The introduction of AI technology on this line marks a notable departure from traditional methods of track monitoring.

    Good news for Commuters of Bengaluru Metro: Additional train service for rush during peak hours

    Unlike conventional approaches that rely solely on human inspection, this AI-powered system provides real-time scrutiny of the tracks, enabling proactive maintenance measures. By promptly identifying potential issues, the system can prevent escalations, thereby improving overall operational efficiency.

    A senior official from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) emphasized the importance of rigorous testing before the commencement of revenue service. To ensure thorough inspection, a pilot train equipped with maintenance personnel conducts visual assessments of the track and the third rail, responsible for supplying electricity to the trains according to a report on Moneycontrol.

    The AI-powered monitoring system operates through a camera-based setup, transmitting track images to a central server. Through AI algorithms, it swiftly identifies abnormalities and hazards. In case of significant issues, alerts are promptly relayed to the Operation Control Centers (OCC) via the Train Control and Management System (TCMS).

    BMRCL unveils picture of Bengaluru Metro's first driverless prototype train at Hebbagodi

    This initiative also marks the debut of the Communications-based train control signalling system (CBTC), commonly referred to as 'driverless technology,' by BMRCL. Despite this technological leap, loco pilots will continue to operate on the Yellow Line just for passengers; safety.  Equipped with a track monitoring system, the pilot train autonomously assesses the track's condition. Upon detecting anomalies, it triggers alerts through AI software.

    The implementation of AI technology on the Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line signifies a significant step forward in the realm of public transportation maintenance. By harnessing the power of AI, the metro aims to streamline operations and deliver a smoother commuting experience for the residents of Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Commuters of Bengaluru Metro: Additional train service for rush during peak hours vkp

    Good news for Commuters of Bengaluru Metro: Additional train service for rush during peak hours

    Puttenahalli Women's Society registers complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for derogatory remarks vkp

    Puttenahalli Women's Society registers complaint against actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for derogatory remarks

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in 'Paisa double scam' for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya vkp

    Karnataka: Police arrest conman in ‘Paisa double scam’ for defrauding woman of Rs 70 lakh in Mandya

    Karnataka expriences rise in temperature across the state vkp

    Karnataka experiences rise in temperature across the state

    Karnataka: Young man shouts objectionable slogans inside Ayodhya-bound train; Devotees halt train for 2 hours vkp

    Karnataka: Young man shouts objectionable slogans inside Ayodhya-bound train; Devotees halt train for 2 hours

    Recent Stories

    'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster RKK

    'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon slay as air hostesses in new poster

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024 Here is what tech giant said gcw

    Gmail is shutting down in 2024? Here's what tech giant said

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease RBA

    Dengue in India: Know challenges and concerns about mosquito-borne viral disease

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES] ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani radiate joy in traditional attires as they return to Mumbai [PICTURES]

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal rkn

    How to order food on online using IRCTC e-catering portal

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon