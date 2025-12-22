Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line will get a sixth train from December 23, 2025. Peak-hour intervals will reduce from 15 to 13 minutes, improving commuter convenience on the R.V. Road–Bommasandra corridor.

Namma Metro, a key alternative to Bengaluru’s growing traffic congestion, is set to further strengthen its services with the induction of an additional train on the Yellow Line. To better manage rising passenger demand on the R.V. Road–Bommasandra corridor, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will induct its sixth train into service from December 23, 2025 (Tuesday). The move is expected to improve service frequency and enhance commuter convenience on one of the city’s busiest metro corridors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reduced Waiting Time During Peak Hours

At present, Yellow Line trains operate at an interval of 15 minutes. With the sixth train becoming operational, the headway during peak hours will be reduced to 13 minutes. This revised frequency will apply from Monday to Saturday, helping passengers save up to two minutes of waiting time at stations.

Scroll to load tweet…

No Change in Weekend Schedule

BMRCL has clarified that there will be no change in peak-hour services on Sundays. Trains will continue to operate at the existing 15-minute intervals. In addition, there will be no changes to the first and last train timings from both the R.V. Road and Bommasandra terminals.

Focus on Passenger Convenience

The Yellow Line connects major employment and educational hubs, including Electronic City, and has witnessed a steady increase in ridership. The induction of the sixth train is expected to provide significant relief to office-goers and students who rely on the corridor for daily commuting. BMRCL has urged passengers to take note of the revised schedule and make optimal use of the enhanced service.

Driverless Train Trials Under Way

Meanwhile, testing of driverless train technology and signalling systems on the Yellow Line is progressing smoothly. The Metro corporation has stated that it plans to gradually increase the number of operational trains in the coming months to further reduce travel intervals and improve overall service efficiency.