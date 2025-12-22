Halaga village in Karnataka has launched a Digital Detox initiative, switching off mobile phones and TVs for 2 hours daily. The campaign helps children focus on studies, strengthens family bonding, and encourages a screen-free lifestyle.

In today’s digital age, it is almost impossible to find anyone, from children to the elderly, who is not glued to mobile phones, televisions, or other electronic devices. While these gadgets provide convenience and entertainment, excessive screen time has become a major concern, negatively impacting children’s studies, family interactions, and social life. Recognising this growing problem, the residents of Halaga village in Belagavi taluk have launched a unique and model experiment called the ‘Digital Detox’ initiative, aimed at promoting focused learning, family bonding, and a healthier lifestyle.

What Is The Digital Detox Initiative?

Inspired by a similar programme in a village in Maharashtra, the people of Halaga have agreed to switch off all digital devices for two hours every evening. As part of this campaign, which officially began on December 17, all households in the village turn off their mobile phones and televisions from 7 pm to 9 pm daily. This initiative encourages villagers to temporarily step away from screens and spend time in real-world interactions and activities.

A Siren Signals The Shutdown

The village panchayat has introduced a simple and effective system to enforce the initiative. A siren is sounded every evening at exactly 7 pm. As soon as the siren is heard, villagers voluntarily switch off their TVs and set aside their mobile phones. Digital devices may only be used again after the siren sounds at 9 pm. This structured approach ensures compliance and creates a communal sense of participation in the campaign.

Prioritising Education

The two-hour screen-free window is primarily dedicated to children’s studies. Parents sit with their children, helping them focus on lessons and homework without distractions from mobile phones or television. Besides academics, this time is also used for family bonding, engaging with elders, and participating in cultural or recreational activities. The initiative provides children with a disciplined routine while strengthening family ties.

Unprecedented Support From Villagers

The initiative has received wholehearted support from the villagers. Initially, it was challenging for some residents to adjust to the absence of digital devices, but over time, everyone has adapted.

“This decision was necessary for our children’s future and to create a peaceful atmosphere at home,” villagers expressed happily.

In an age where digital distractions dominate daily life, Halaga’s effort stands out as a commendable example of prioritising real-life interactions over screens.

Social Media Reactions

The initiative has also garnered attention on social media. One user commented: "Good post and great initiative. People grown up during the period of No TV and Radio, knows the value of human relationship."

Another user added: "While the rest of us doomscroll till midnight, one village chose discipline over dopamine. No apps, no outrage, just people talking, kids studying, families existing without a screen buffer."

A Model For Other Villages

Halaga village’s ‘Digital Detox’ initiative serves as a beacon for other communities in Karnataka and across India. By temporarily stepping away from the digital world, residents have not only enhanced children’s educational outcomes but also reinforced social connections and family bonding. This experiment demonstrates that even in the era of smartphones and 24/7 connectivity, it is possible to reclaim time for learning, relationships, and real-life engagement.