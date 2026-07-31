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Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Tiger Undergoes Root Canal Surgery for Damaged Canine Tooth
Tiger at Bannerghatta Biological Park underwent a rare root canal surgery after damaging and infecting a canine tooth by chewing on its enclosure.The three-hour procedure, performed by veterinarians, saved the tooth, and the tiger is recovering well.
Tiger Undergoes Root Canal After Damaging Canine Tooth
A root canal procedure is usually associated with humans, but a tiger at Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru recently underwent the treatment after damaging one of its canine teeth.
The tiger, named Sinchana, fractured and developed an infection in its canine tooth after repeatedly chewing on the bars of its enclosure.
Three-Hour Root Canal Surgery Successfully Saves Tiger's Tooth
The tiger had stopped eating properly due to severe tooth pain, which had also begun to affect its overall health.
A team from Bannerghatta Biological Park, along with veterinarians from Wildlife SOS, successfully performed a root canal procedure that lasted more than three hours.
The damaged canine tooth was treated without being removed, and the surgery was completed successfully.
Tiger Recovering Well After Successful Surgery
Tiger Sinchana is recovering well after the successful root canal procedure and is receiving continuous care from the staff at Bannerghatta Biological Park.
The team of veterinarians and the Bannerghatta Biological Park administration has been widely appreciated by animal lovers and visitors for successfully treating the tiger and helping ensure its long-term health and well-being.
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