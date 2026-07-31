The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to HMT Limited, restraining the State government from taking possession of its 430-acre Jalahalli land. The court also barred HMT from selling, transferring or altering the property and prohibited tree felling until the next hearing.

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to HMT Limited by directing the State government not to take possession of the company's 430-acre property in Jalahalli, Bengaluru, until further orders. The interim order was passed by a Bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj after HMT challenged a directive issued by the Deputy Conservator of Forests on June 15, directing the company to hand over the land within 30 days. The court also imposed strict conditions on HMT, including a complete ban on cutting trees or creating any third-party rights over the disputed property.

Court Restricts Sale, Transfer and Tree Felling

During the hearing, senior counsel appearing for HMT assured the court that the company would neither sell nor transfer any of its remaining land holdings.

Recording the undertaking, the High Court directed that HMT shall not sell, lease, licence, mortgage or otherwise alienate the disputed property. The court also ordered that no trees shall be felled and that no third-party rights shall be created over the land.

The State government was further directed not to evict HMT, which continues to remain in possession of the property, until the next hearing.

HMT Cites Government's Earlier Stand Before Supreme Court

HMT's counsel argued that the State government's present action was inconsistent with the stand it had previously taken before the Supreme Court.

The company submitted that the government had earlier filed an application before the apex court regarding the same land but later sought to withdraw it. HMT also informed the High Court that nearly 178 acres of the property had already been transferred to various government agencies and private entities.

The counsel argued that despite these transactions being part of the official record, the Deputy Conservator of Forests' order incorrectly stated that the entire extent of the land remained available.

State Says Around 290 Acres Remain Vacant

Appearing for the State, Additional Advocate General Kiran Ron confirmed that the government had withdrawn its application from the Supreme Court.

He submitted that although a substantial portion of the original land had been transferred over the years, around 290 acres remained vacant and continued to have significant green cover.

He urged the High Court to ensure that HMT is not permitted to cut any trees on the property while the matter remains pending before the court.