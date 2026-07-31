Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLA HD Revanna, under the guidance of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, supervised the preparations for Chennamma's 11th-day memorial ceremony over the past eight days, with support from family members and well-wishers.

As more than 1 lakh people were expected to attend the ceremony, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth traffic movement and effective crowd management.

The organisers erected 16 German tents, each with seating capacity for around 1,500 people to be served meals at a time. Adequate parking facilities were also arranged to accommodate the large number of vehicles expected at the venue.