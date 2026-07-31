Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy's HMT Watch Features Mother Chennamma's Photograph
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy drew attention by wearing a customised HMT watch featuring his late mother Chennamma's photograph during her memorial ceremony. He also urged greater promotion of HMT watches.
Lakhs Pay Tribute at Chennamma's 11th-Day Memorial Ceremony
Lakhs of devotees and dignitaries attended Chennamma's 11th-day memorial ceremony, held at her Samadhi near the foothills of Mavinakere Hill in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district on Thursday.
More than 1.5 lakh people gathered to pay their respects to Chennamma, making it one of the largest memorial gatherings held in her honour.
Kumaraswamy Oversees Preparations for Chennamma's Memorial Ceremony
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLA HD Revanna, under the guidance of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, supervised the preparations for Chennamma's 11th-day memorial ceremony over the past eight days, with support from family members and well-wishers.
As more than 1 lakh people were expected to attend the ceremony, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth traffic movement and effective crowd management.
The organisers erected 16 German tents, each with seating capacity for around 1,500 people to be served meals at a time. Adequate parking facilities were also arranged to accommodate the large number of vehicles expected at the venue.
Special Prayers Conducted in Chennamma's Memory
As Chennamma was a devout follower of Hindu traditions, priests were appointed to perform the Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana and other religious rituals at the foothills of the hill from the day of her funeral.
Necessary arrangements were made to ensure that the daily worship and rituals were conducted without any interruption.
Since then, the pujas and religious ceremonies have continued smoothly without any disruption.
Kumaraswamy Wears HMT Watch Featuring Mother's Photograph
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, known for his deep affection and respect for his late mother, Chennamma, was seen wearing an HMT wristwatch featuring her photograph on the dial.
The distinctive timepiece attracted the attention of those present at the memorial ceremony, with many appreciating the heartfelt tribute to his mother.
Kumaraswamy Speaks About HMT Watches
Responding to the media, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy displayed the HMT watch featuring his mother Chennamma's photograph and said he had customised it as a sample.
He said that if HMT employees and stakeholders actively promote and market HMT watches, the organisation has the potential to expand significantly and regain its prominence.
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