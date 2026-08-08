A special food safety inspection of 26 upscale hotels in Bengaluru uncovered significant violations, including fungal growth on vegetables, expired food, and unhygienic kitchens. Authorities seized large quantities of expired meat, milk, and other items from prominent hotels like The Lalit Ashok and Radisson Blu. Samples have been sent for testing.

Fungal growth on vegetables, expired milk and other food products were among the safety violations found at several upscale hotels in Bengaluru during a special food safety inspection drive, authorities said. As part of the campaign, 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru were examined by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. According to a release, thirty teams of food safety officials inspected every zone under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Friday, August 7.

The raids uncovered several food safety lapses, including unhygienic conditions in kitchens and food storage areas, expired food products and improper storage of food items. Officials also found vegetables and food articles affected by fungal growth.

Additionally, some hotels were not storing vegetarian and non-vegetarian food separately, according to officials. Additionally, there were instances of incorrect labelling, food misbranding, and infractions of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's statutory labelling regulations.

As part of the operation, officials collected 35 food samples from different establishments for laboratory testing. The samples included chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, milk, spices, tea powder, cheese, tomato sauce, lemon juice and other food items. Authorities said the samples have been sent to laboratories for detailed analysis, with further action depending on the results.

A variety of alleged violations in several hotels were found during the inspections. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labelling standards were not followed, and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not kept in separate storage facilities. Additionally, officials reported unclean kitchens and storage areas, expired food products, fungal growth on vegetables, improper food handling practices, and the presence of misbranded food products.

Which Hotels Were Raided?

Officials seized and destroyed 32 litres of expired milk, 200 kg of vegetables and 76 kg of meat at The Lalit Ashok (Annex South). 15 kg of meat were confiscated at Shangri-La Bengaluru. Officials seized 19 kg of meat from the Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru. Three kilograms of baked goods that had expired were incinerated at Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield. Officials found 72 kg of fish and pork at Taj Yeshwantpur.

Authorities confiscated and burnt 105 kg of expired food items at Radisson Blu (The Atria), one of the biggest recoveries. There were 50 kg of chicken, 25 kg of beef, 23 kg of fish, and 7 kilogram of veggies in the stock.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has directed all food business operators to strictly adhere to food safety regulations and maintain the standards prescribed under the law. It warned that stringent legal action would be taken wherever violations are confirmed.