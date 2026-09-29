Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2026 will be held from October 13 to 17 near Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple. Prabhudeva, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sid Sriram, Shivarajkumar, Rachita Ram and Jasmine Sandlas are among the star attractions.

The much-awaited Yuva Dasara 2026 is set to return with the theme “Pratidina hosatana saṅgītada rasadautaṇa”, promising five days of music and entertainment as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The event will be held from October 13 to October 17, with programmes scheduled from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM near the Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple on the Ring Road.

Prabhudeva To Inaugurate Yuva Dasara

Renowned choreographer and actor Prabhudeva will inaugurate Yuva Dasara on October 13. Urban Development and District In-charge Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah will attend the event as the chief guest.

Top artists will take the stage every evening from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM. Well-known music director Ajaneesh Loknath and his team will perform on the opening night.

Music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will headline the event with a live concert on October 14. Popular playback singer Sid Sriram will perform his hit songs on October 15.

Shivarajkumar And Rachita Ram To Light Up Sandalwood Nights

Sandalwood Nights will take centre stage on October 16, with superstar Shivarajkumar and actress Rachita Ram headlining the evening. Singers Vijay Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, Chandan Shetty and Anuradha Bhat will also perform.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas will bring the five-day festival to a close with a musical night on October 17.