Bengaluru entrepreneur Koushik Kharvi recently gained online attention by sharing his inspiring journey from a Swiggy delivery driver to owning a popular local seafood restaurant. Reflecting on his past, he admitted fearing judgment from friends while delivering food.

A Bengaluru entrepreneur’s journey from delivering Swiggy orders to running his own seafood business has struck a chord online. Koushik Kharvi recently revisited his past after Google Photos resurfaced memories from nine years ago, when he worked as a part-time Swiggy delivery partner during a difficult phase of his life.

Kharvi shared photographs from those days, including his old Swiggy ID card, in an Instagram post. Looking back, he revealed that the biggest challenge was not making deliveries but dealing with the fear of being judged by people he knew.

“9 years ago I used to hide from my friends while delivering swiggy,” Kharvi wrote. He explained that he was worried about how his friends would perceive him, saying, “More than the hard work, I was scared my friends would see me as a delivery guy.”

Watch the viral video here:

Those early experiences eventually became part of a much bigger journey. Kharvi recalled spending time at pickup counters of some of Bengaluru’s leading seafood restaurants while working as a delivery partner. Years later, he found himself on the other side of those counters, building his own seafood venture.

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“From waiting at pickup counters of top seafood restaurants to building one of the city’s popular seafood joints Mangalore in Bangalore,” he wrote in his post.

Kharvi also credited the people who supported him along the way. “Couldn’t ask for more, and it is all because of the incredible support from our customers, partner and my whole team. Still a long way to go,” he said. He also thanked Swiggy for providing him with an opportunity during what he described as his “tough days.”

His story has since attracted attention on social media, with users highlighting the contrast between his earlier struggles and his present-day entrepreneurial journey. Reactions described the transformation as an inspiring example of perseverance, with one commenter calling attention to the “experiences, struggle and eventual triumph” behind his success. Another simply wrote, “Another day of being happy for strangers on the Internet.”

The story has also prompted conversations around dignity of work, career changes and the unexpected paths that can eventually lead people towards entrepreneurship.

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