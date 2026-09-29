After her father's passing, a Bengaluru woman left her demanding IT career to drive a Rapido auto, seeking better work-life balance to care for her mother. Despite facing societal judgment and initial family resistance, she found greater financial success and personal freedom in her new profession.

If someone is riding in Bengaluru and sees a woman driving a Rapido, they might think it's just another job to make ends meet. They might not know that she used to work in IT, but not after her father died. After that, she thought again about what kind of life she wanted for herself and her mother.

Tanvi, who makes content, was pleasantly surprised to meet this strong woman. She shared her story of grit on Instagram. As the drive went on, they started to talk about their careers, their families, and the pressure women feel every day to live up to what society expects of them.

“You were working in IT?” Tanvi asked in the video, visibly surprised. “Yes,” the woman replied. She then spoke English very well and said why she was leaving the business. Following the death of her father, it became harder for her to manage her night jobs and her duties to her mother.

She quit a job that required her to be away from home so she could be with her family more often. It wasn't an easy choice to drive an auto, especially after working in the business world. She said that her family was against the choice at first. But she did go through with it in the end. She also says that the change has gone better than she thought it would.

What did the woman say about her new job? She said it was okay and that it paid more than her old office job. More importantly, it gives her more freedom with her time and keeps her close to her mother.

People who saw her work were also often surprised by what she did. She said that some people didn't understand how she could drive a car even though she spoke English very well. The comment made her think of the assumptions she often faces in a field that is usually dominated by men.

Tanvi chose to frame the encounter around that very question: “But what will people say?” “She chose not to care. She chose freedom. She chose independence. She chose to take charge of her own life,” she wrote.

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She was called a "single daughter" and "a woman in a male-dominated field." Tanvi praised her choice to go with a job that fit her needs instead of one that fit what other people thought she should do. “Because being brave isn’t always about doing something extraordinary,” she wrote. “Sometimes, it’s simply having the courage to say: ‘This is what I want. And I’m choosing it’," she added.

The video has crossed over 253k views, and many users applauded the woman for making a difficult career switch on her own terms.