South Western Railway will operate a one-trip special express between Bengaluru Cantonment and Madgaon on October 1 to handle the long weekend rush. The train will serve key stations across Karnataka’s coastal region.

To handle the expected heavy weekend rush, South Western Railway is set to operate a one-trip special express train between Bengaluru Cantonment and Madgaon. The special service will provide an additional travel option for passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Goa. The train will operate in both directions on October 1 and October 4.

Bengaluru Cantonment to Madgaon Special Express

Train number 06597, Bengaluru Cantonment to Madgaon Special Express, will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:50 PM on October 1 and reach Madgaon at 6:10 PM on October 2.

For the return journey, train number 06598, Madgaon to Bengaluru Cantonment Special Express, will depart from Madgaon at 8:40 AM on October 4 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 11:55 PM the same day.

Where Will The Special Train Stop?

In both directions, the special express will halt at the following stations:

SMVT Bengaluru, Chikkabanavara, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar and Canacona.