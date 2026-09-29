A content creator's viral video about paying Rs 30,000 for a single room in a 3BHK Bengaluru flat has sparked a heated online debate. While she defends the price by showcasing her beautifully decorated room and attached deck, internet users remain divided over the city's house hunting reality.

A video about a Bengaluru flat sparked a debate on house hunting. A content creator said in the video that she paid Rs 30,000 for a single room in a 3BHK flat. She also gave a tour of her room, which had a big window and a deck connected to it.

"From my point of view, you only pay 30k for a room in Bangalore, and it's a steal," the Instagram user known as Shivs wrote alongside a video of her place to stay.

At the beginning of the video, she says, “I pay Rs 30,000 for a room in a 3 BHK in Bengaluru, and I really think it's a good deal. Let me show you why before you attack me.”

Watch Viral Video

After that, she shows off her beautifully decorated room, which has a balcony and a big window on one side. As the video goes on, she steps out onto the deck to show what's outside.

How Did Internet React?

Opinions remained divided over the video, as some found the rent reasonable while others insisted she was paying far too much.

An individual revealed, “I pay ₹50,000 for a 2 BHK with a graveyard view.” Another posted, “Ok, I am jealous.”

A third commented, “People commenting it’s a lot, haven't tried house hunting recently or maybe are okay living in lanes that can feel shady at night (that they might not find shady, everyone’s level of shady is diff), or some catch like that. I have looked for houses for 3 months in Indiranagar, CV Raman nagar , Richmond Town, Halasuru, Cox Town, Cambridge road, some parts of Whitefield (extremely close to metro) and this is the standard rate for a good apartment in a ‘safe’ gated society."