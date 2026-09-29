A street fight involving two girls and an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout 3rd Sector has gone viral on social media, prompting police to step in.

A street fight involving two girls and an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout 3rd Sector has gone viral on social media, prompting police to step in. The incident reportedly took place on Monday afternoon, with the video showing the two girls and the auto driver exchanging blows. As the confrontation intensified, another girl intervened and managed to break up the fight.

The video was later shared on Instagram and other social media platforms, triggering calls from netizens for police action.

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According to HSR Layout police, officers contacted the girls after coming across the viral video and asked them to file a complaint. However, the girls reportedly declined to approach the police immediately and sought a day or two to decide, a senior officer said.

Police also traced the auto driver and recorded his version of events. He reportedly told officers that the girls had hired his auto and that an argument broke out over the fare.

The driver further alleged that the girls were under the influence of alcohol, abused him and refused to pay the fare. He claimed that they assaulted him first, following which he hit them in retaliation.

“We will take necessary action once the girls file a complaint,” the officer added.