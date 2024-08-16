‘Guarantee schemes should not be given to IT, GST payers’: Minister HK Patil

Law Minister H.K. Patil announced plans to conduct district and local elections soon, with ongoing reservation processes. He also highlighted preparations for a grand Mysore Dussehra and clarified that the government's guarantee scheme is not being cancelled, dismissing related rumours.

Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and District In-charge Minister H.K. Patil announced that the government is preparing to conduct district and local elections soon. Speaking to reporters after the Independence Day program on Thursday, Patil mentioned that significant discussions have already taken place regarding the reservation of GIP and TAP constituencies.

When asked about the submission of three separate contempt of court petitions by the State Election Commission and others, which objected to the government's delay in announcing the reallocation and reservation of GIP and Tapam constituencies, Patil clarified, "The reallocation of all 31 GP and Tapam constituencies in the state has been completed, but the reservation process will take some more time. Our Advocate General has already informed the court about this. District and Tapang elections will be conducted legally. We are taking steps to ensure the elections are held soon, and we will make an announcement as soon as possible."



Discussing the upcoming Mysore Dussehra, Patil stated that this year's celebration will be particularly grand. "A meeting regarding Mysore Dussehra has already been held under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The decision to finalize the name of the dignitary for the inauguration of Dussehra has been left to the Chief Minister," he said.



Patil further explained, "This year, with healthy rains and crops across the state, Dussehra will be a special and prosperous occasion. There are two or three names proposed for the inaugural event. The Chief Minister has the authority to decide, and he will announce the name of the dignitary soon. An important person from the country will be the chief guest for Dussehra."

Addressing concerns about the government's guarantee scheme, Patil dismissed rumours of its cancellation. "The guarantee scheme is not closed; there is no reason for it. We have decided not to provide guarantees to those who pay GST or income tax. There is a system in the current rules to remove those who have evaded or infiltrated the scheme. However, there is no proposal to cut down or stop the guarantee scheme. Some people are spreading false information," he emphasized.

