Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Guarantee schemes should not be given to IT, GST payers’: Minister HK Patil

    Law Minister H.K. Patil announced plans to conduct district and local elections soon, with ongoing reservation processes. He also highlighted preparations for a grand Mysore Dussehra and clarified that the government's guarantee scheme is not being cancelled, dismissing related rumours.

    Minister HK Patil says guarantee schemes should not be given to IT and GST payers in Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and District In-charge Minister H.K. Patil announced that the government is preparing to conduct district and local elections soon. Speaking to reporters after the Independence Day program on Thursday, Patil mentioned that significant discussions have already taken place regarding the reservation of GIP and TAP constituencies.

    When asked about the submission of three separate contempt of court petitions by the State Election Commission and others, which objected to the government's delay in announcing the reallocation and reservation of GIP and Tapam constituencies, Patil clarified, "The reallocation of all 31 GP and Tapam constituencies in the state has been completed, but the reservation process will take some more time. Our Advocate General has already informed the court about this. District and Tapang elections will be conducted legally. We are taking steps to ensure the elections are held soon, and we will make an announcement as soon as possible."

    'Five guarantee schemes will continue': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures public

    Discussing the upcoming Mysore Dussehra, Patil stated that this year's celebration will be particularly grand. "A meeting regarding Mysore Dussehra has already been held under the leadership of the Chief Minister. The decision to finalize the name of the dignitary for the inauguration of Dussehra has been left to the Chief Minister," he said.

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    Patil further explained, "This year, with healthy rains and crops across the state, Dussehra will be a special and prosperous occasion. There are two or three names proposed for the inaugural event. The Chief Minister has the authority to decide, and he will announce the name of the dignitary soon. An important person from the country will be the chief guest for Dussehra."

    Addressing concerns about the government's guarantee scheme, Patil dismissed rumours of its cancellation. "The guarantee scheme is not closed; there is no reason for it. We have decided not to provide guarantees to those who pay GST or income tax. There is a system in the current rules to remove those who have evaded or infiltrated the scheme. However, there is no proposal to cut down or stop the guarantee scheme. Some people are spreading false information," he emphasized.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Man loses Rs 1.21 crore in stock market scam through Instagram friend vkp

    Bengaluru man defrauded of Rs 1.21 crore by Instagram friend in stock market scam

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli vkp

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli

    Karnataka CM assures public that five guarantee schemes will continue vkp

    'Five guarantee schemes will continue': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures public

    Bengaluru 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence vkp

    Bengaluru: 26-year-old Yaskawa engineer dies of electrocution in Jigani; family blames company negligence

    Karnataka government orders to halt transactions and closure of accounts in SBI and PNB Heres why vkp

    'Withdraw deposits, halt transactions': Karnataka govt orders closure of accounts in SBI, PNB; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel? anr

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel?

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal AJR

    Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Odisha, West Bengal & Jharkhand amid rising low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

    cricket Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr

    Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Is it still her fault Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Instagram post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral snt

    'Is it still HER fault?': Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Insta post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS] ATG

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon