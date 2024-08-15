'Five guarantee schemes will continue': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures public

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reinforced his government's commitment to financial security through five key schemes, including Universal Basic Income. Speaking at Independence Day celebrations, he highlighted the benefits of initiatives like Shakti Yojana and emphasized the state's resilience despite weather challenges.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reaffirmed his government's commitment to bringing financial security to the people of Karnataka by implementing five key guarantee schemes. Speaking at the state-level 78th Independence Day program held at the Parade Ground in Bengaluru, where Field Marshal Manik Shah hoisted the national flag, Siddaramaiah emphasized the pride in Karnataka's leadership in implementing Universal Basic Income on a large scale to support families in need.

"We are determined to continue these projects, and we will prove wrong those who predict the state will go bankrupt due to schemes like Grilahakshmi, Shakti, Grihajyoti, Annabhagya, and Yuvanidhi," Siddaramaiah declared. He added that the government is prepared to introduce innovations and take further measures to assist beneficiaries.



Under the Shakti Yojana, women have benefited from Rs 270 crore in free travel, saving Rs 6,541 crore in travel expenses. Due to the central government's non-cooperation in providing additional rice under the Anna Bhagya Yojana, cash is being transferred instead of rice. "Our welfare schemes are not limited to the five guarantees; Rs 13,027 crore has been spent on various programs to provide social security to weaker sections," Siddaramaiah explained.

Addressing the challenges posed by the state's unpredictable monsoon seasons, Siddaramaiah noted that despite the severe drought last year and heavy rains this year, the government has taken precautions to minimize suffering. "Even though the central government delayed the drought relief funds, we acted swiftly to ensure that the people in the state did not suffer much," he said. The government has also visited flood-affected districts and provided quick compensation for losses, including Rs 1.2 lakh for those who lost their homes.

