Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    NCSC initiates inquiry into Karnataka government for alleged ₹14,730 crore misappropriation from SCSP/TSP funds for Panch Guarantee Schemes. Calls for detailed clarification within seven days, emphasizing funds' critical role in SC/ST community development amid growing scrutiny and accountability demands.

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken action against the Karnataka state government, initiating an inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP). 

    In an official communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, the NCSC raised concerns over reports claiming that ₹14,730 crore designated for the development under SCSP and TSP has been diverted towards implementing Panch Guarantee Schemes. The Commission has requested a detailed clarification from the state government within seven days regarding these allegations.

    Price hikes are unrelated to guarantee schemes: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Highlighting the critical importance of these funds for the advancement of SC and ST communities, the NCSC underscored the necessity to uphold their intended purpose. The Commission emphasized that any deviation from the allocated funds could adversely impact the socio-economic development initiatives aimed at these marginalized groups.

    The inquiry comes amidst growing scrutiny and calls for accountability, with stakeholders and advocacy groups expressing concerns over the proper utilization of funds earmarked for the welfare of SC and ST communities. The NCSC's intervention seeks to ensure transparency and adherence to the legal provisions intended to safeguard the rights and development of these marginalized communities in Karnataka.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka rains Rising water levels in Belagavi rivers due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra vkp

    Karnataka rains: Rising water levels in Belagavi rivers due to heavy downpour in Maharashtra

    ED conducts raids in Bengaluru over Valmiki corporation scam, including ex-Minister Nagendra house vkp

    ED conducts raids in Bengaluru over Valmiki corporation scam, including ex-Minister Nagendra’s house

    Bengaluru BMRCL set to initiate trial run of Green Line metro from Nagasandra to Madavara soon vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL set to initiate trial run of Green Line metro from Nagasandra to Madavara soon

    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru south district: DyCM DK Shivakumar and team submit petition to CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 2024's most followed Instagram accounts AJR

    Ronaldo to Kylie Jenner: 2024's most followed Instagram accounts

    Mutual funds vs Fixed deposit: Which is better for YOU? gcw

    Mutual funds vs Fixed deposit: Which is better for YOU?

    Hair in food to hotel prices: Blunders during Anant-Radhika pre-wedding RKK

    Hair in food to hotel price: Blunders during Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband anr

    Another domestic violence case reported in Kerala's Malappuram; Woman brutally beaten for dowry by husband

    Salman Khan flaunts Rs. 23 crore watch at Anant Ambani's 'Haldi' ATG

    Salman Khan flaunts Rs. 23 crore watch at Anant Ambani's 'Haldi'

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon