National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken action against the Karnataka state government, initiating an inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plans (TSP).

In an official communication addressed to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, the NCSC raised concerns over reports claiming that ₹14,730 crore designated for the development under SCSP and TSP has been diverted towards implementing Panch Guarantee Schemes. The Commission has requested a detailed clarification from the state government within seven days regarding these allegations.



Highlighting the critical importance of these funds for the advancement of SC and ST communities, the NCSC underscored the necessity to uphold their intended purpose. The Commission emphasized that any deviation from the allocated funds could adversely impact the socio-economic development initiatives aimed at these marginalized groups.

The inquiry comes amidst growing scrutiny and calls for accountability, with stakeholders and advocacy groups expressing concerns over the proper utilization of funds earmarked for the welfare of SC and ST communities. The NCSC's intervention seeks to ensure transparency and adherence to the legal provisions intended to safeguard the rights and development of these marginalized communities in Karnataka.

