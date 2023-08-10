Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15

    Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line halts 5 am-7 am till August 15 for ongoing works. Baiyappanahalli-Swami Vivekananda Rd and KR Puram-Whitefield routes affected on Aug 10-11. Signalling works suspend Kengeri-Vijayanagar service on Aug 14. Green Line unaffected. Commissioner approval awaited for Kengeri-Challaghatta and KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli routes.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 8:27 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has informed that the Purple Line metro will be halted from 5 am to 7 am until August 15. The works on the Purple Line are still undergoing and hence the metro service will not be available for two hours until the 15th of August.

    Between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda Road and between KR Puram and Whitefield, no metro trains will be run from 5 am to 7 am, on August 10 and 11. The Purple Line metro will continue its journey only from Swami Vivekananda Road towards Kengeri metro stations from 5 am to 7 am. Post 7 am, the metro service will be commenced with its normal routes.

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    The other update is that to commence the signalling works between Kengeri and Challaghatta, there will not be any metro service available from Kengeri to Vijayanagar on August 14, from 5 am to 7 am. After 7 am, the metro service will continue to serve the passengers, stated BMRCL in its recent statement. 

    However, there will not be any delay or disturbance for the green line metro. BMRCL had stated earlier that the metro service between Kengeri - Challaghatta and the missing link of the purple metro, Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram will be availed for the public service by the August end. It had said earlier that metro services will be curtailed along these two lines until August 9.

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

    The signalling work and other works require more time and the passengers are requested to co-operate. The signalling system along these two stations are already been installed, but the officials need more time to test them in real time. 

    The two routes of the Purple Line metro, Kengeri to Challaghatta and the missing link between KR Puram to Byappanahalli will soon be inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) next week. Post inspection and approval from the commissioner, these two metro stations will be open for the public for a smoother commute between Challaghatta and Whitefield.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 8:27 PM IST
