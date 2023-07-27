Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

The completion of Bengaluru Metro's missing link between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli stations has progressed with a successful trial run. The BMRCL plans to conduct multiple-train trials and tests before opening to the public, aiming for commercial operations to begin after August 20 pending inspection approval by the CMRS.

The missing link of the Purple line of Bengaluru Metro has finally shown signs of completion with its trial run being commenced on the Byappanahalli-KR Puram section on July 26. Tagged as a missing link between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli metro stations, with a distance of 2.1 km, the metro rail conducted a trial run, which has raised the hopes of residents and commuters.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) conducted a trail run between the two stations, which started at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, attained a maximum speed of 15 kmph and returned back to the KR Puram Station with a slow speed, reported the Namma metro on Twitter.



BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez stated that they successfully commenced the trial run of the metro train between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli station, on Wednesday. He said, "We will initiate multiple-train trials and conduct various tests to assess the signalling system, parallel runs and movements of the train, in the coming days."



The trial run between Kengeri and Challaghatta metro stations, with a distance of 1.9 km, will commence within the next two to three days, he said. The BMRCL has intentions of opening both sections simultaneously to the public to avoid unnecessary additional travel confusion.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is scheduled to inspect both the sections of metro, KR Puram-Byappanahalli and Kengeri-Challaghatta, after August 20. Post inspection, the commissioner will likely issue a green signal, the commercial operations of the metro may commenced after a week, added Parwez.