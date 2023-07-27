Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin

    The completion of Bengaluru Metro's missing link between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli stations has progressed with a successful trial run. The BMRCL plans to conduct multiple-train trials and tests before opening to the public, aiming for commercial operations to begin after August 20 pending inspection approval by the CMRS.

    Bengaluru Metro Update: Trial runs on KR Puram-Byappanahalli line begin vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 8:18 PM IST

    The missing link of the Purple line of Bengaluru Metro has finally shown signs of completion with its trial run being commenced on the Byappanahalli-KR Puram section on July 26. Tagged as a missing link between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli metro stations, with a distance of 2.1 km, the metro rail conducted a trial run, which has raised the hopes of residents and commuters.

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) conducted a trail run between the two stations, which started at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, attained a maximum speed of 15 kmph and returned back to the KR Puram Station with a slow speed, reported the Namma metro on Twitter.

    Man who lost his wife and child in Bengaluru metro pillar mishap sues Karnataka govt and BMRCL for Rs 10 crore

    BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez stated that they successfully commenced the trial run of the metro train between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli station, on Wednesday. He said, "We will initiate multiple-train trials and conduct various tests to assess the signalling system, parallel runs and movements of the train, in the coming days."

    Bengaluru Metro Update: City’s largest metro station, Jayadeva junction to be launched by year-end

    The trial run between Kengeri and Challaghatta metro stations, with a distance of 1.9 km, will commence within the next two to three days, he said. The BMRCL has intentions of opening both sections simultaneously to the public to avoid unnecessary additional travel confusion.

    The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is scheduled to inspect both the sections of metro, KR Puram-Byappanahalli and Kengeri-Challaghatta, after August 20. Post inspection, the commissioner will likely issue a green signal, the commercial operations of the metro may commenced after a week, added Parwez.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity vkp

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Overspeeding car rams into biker and 2 school girls in Raichur; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Amid signs of storm within Congress, MLAs meeting today may see turbulence

    Karnataka: Amid signs of storm within Congress, MLAs meeting today may see turbulence

    'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru vkp

    'Auto driver charged extra Rs100 over the fare...' man shares OLA experience in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    5 ways in which Chia Seeds help in burning Belly Fat vma eai

    5 ways in which Chia Seeds help in burning Belly Fat

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    Heart health to weight management: 5 health benefits of Watermelon seeds ATG EAI

    Heart health to weight management: 5 health benefits of Watermelon seeds

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity vkp

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity

    Here are 7 effective ways to beat Monday Morning Blues ADC EIA

    Here are 7 effective ways to beat Monday Morning Blues

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon