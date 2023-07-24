Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

     

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will launch the KR Puram-Kengeri metro route next month, aiming to alleviate traffic and attract over 5 lakh passengers. The missing link between KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli will be completed, enabling seamless travel from Kengeri to Whitefield. The metro's purple line will cover 43.5 km from Challaghatta to Whitefield by August's end.

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced that the KR Puram and Kengeri route metro will be completely operational by next month. To fight the traffic, the metro service in Bengaluru is the best option for passengers. Through this move of BMRCL, more than 5 lakh passengers are expected to increase for the newly-opened routes. 

    The missing link between the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli work will be completed by the end of August and the passengers will be able to travel in the metro, from Kengeri to Whitefield, without getting down at the Baiyappanahalli for the feeder bus service.

    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

    The metro route between Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram, which is 2.5 km long and the Kengeri-Challaghatta metro which is 1.9 km long will be inaugurated for the public service.

    Meanwhile, the construction work for the KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli route has reached the final stage and therefore, the metro service is stopped for a course of one month from 5am to 7am. 

    The Railway safety commissioner will inspect the route in the 2nd week of August and submit the report to the Central Railway Ministry for their approval. Post approval from the Central Railway ministry, the metro service will be commenced from the end of August, said Anjum Parvej, Managing Director of BMRCL.

    Bengaluru: Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions

    BMRCL has decided to open both the metro routes of the purple line, KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri-Challaghatta at the same time for the public. The signalling, tracking and all the other works will be over by the end of August and the Metro authority has planned to open both routes at a same time, instead of inaugurating them one by one. 

    The construction works of these routes are already completed by 98%, and the whole stretch of the purple line which is 43.5 km from Challaghatta to Whitefield (Kadugodi) will be open to the public by the end of August.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government vkp

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures vkp

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details vkp

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages vkp

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages

    Recent Stories

    Rava Upma to Rava Dosa: Easy breakfast Rava recipes anr eai

    Rava Upma to Rava Dosa: Easy breakfast Rava recipes

    TVS Emerald Sets New Milestone with Rs 438 Cr Sales on Launch Day in Chennai

    TVS Emerald Sets New Milestone with Rs 438 Cr Sales on Launch Day in Chennai

    Prawn Balchao to Goan Fish Curry 7 best dishes from Goa RBA EAI

    Prawn Balchao to Goan Fish Curry: 7 best dishes from Goa

    football WATCH Shaka Hislop collapses ON AIR during Real Madrid vs AC Milan live broadcast; sparks concern snt

    WATCH: Shaka Hislop collapses ON AIR during Real Madrid vs AC Milan live broadcast; sparks concern

    Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor watch 'Barbie', enjoy romantic movie date night; see pics ADC

    Rumoured love birds Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor watch 'Barbie', enjoy romantic movie date night; see pics

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon