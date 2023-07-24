Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will launch the KR Puram-Kengeri metro route next month, aiming to alleviate traffic and attract over 5 lakh passengers. The missing link between KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli will be completed, enabling seamless travel from Kengeri to Whitefield. The metro's purple line will cover 43.5 km from Challaghatta to Whitefield by August's end.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has announced that the KR Puram and Kengeri route metro will be completely operational by next month. To fight the traffic, the metro service in Bengaluru is the best option for passengers. Through this move of BMRCL, more than 5 lakh passengers are expected to increase for the newly-opened routes.

The missing link between the KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli work will be completed by the end of August and the passengers will be able to travel in the metro, from Kengeri to Whitefield, without getting down at the Baiyappanahalli for the feeder bus service.



The metro route between Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram, which is 2.5 km long and the Kengeri-Challaghatta metro which is 1.9 km long will be inaugurated for the public service.

Meanwhile, the construction work for the KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli route has reached the final stage and therefore, the metro service is stopped for a course of one month from 5am to 7am.

The Railway safety commissioner will inspect the route in the 2nd week of August and submit the report to the Central Railway Ministry for their approval. Post approval from the Central Railway ministry, the metro service will be commenced from the end of August, said Anjum Parvej, Managing Director of BMRCL.



BMRCL has decided to open both the metro routes of the purple line, KR Puram-Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri-Challaghatta at the same time for the public. The signalling, tracking and all the other works will be over by the end of August and the Metro authority has planned to open both routes at a same time, instead of inaugurating them one by one.

The construction works of these routes are already completed by 98%, and the whole stretch of the purple line which is 43.5 km from Challaghatta to Whitefield (Kadugodi) will be open to the public by the end of August.