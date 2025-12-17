A viral Instagram video shows two men racing from Whitefield to MG Road, one by Namma Metro and the other on an electric scooter, offering a humorous look at Bengaluru’s traffic, packed metro coaches, rain delays and daily commuting challenges.

A viral Instagram video has once again highlighted Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion, reigniting debate over whether public transport or personal vehicles provide a faster commute in the tech capital. The clip features two men taking on a challenge to reach MG Road from Whitefield, one using the Namma Metro and the other riding an electric scooter, offering a humorous yet revealing snapshot of the city’s everyday commuting woes.

Packed Metro Highlights Commuter Struggles

While the metro is often considered the fastest mode of transport in the city, the video presents a different reality. The metro coach appears packed to capacity, leaving barely any space even to stand. The clip highlights how peak-hour crowds can slow down even the most efficient public transport system.

Traffic, Rain and Bengaluru’s Daily Chaos

As the challenge unfolds, Bengaluru’s unpredictable traffic and weather add to the drama. Despite heavy traffic and sudden rainfall, the metro commuter reaches MG Road first and even orders ice cream at Corner House. The electric scooter rider arrives later after navigating congested roads and rerouting due to rain, appearing visibly tired from the journey.

Humorous Conclusion With a Familiar Realisation

The video ends on a light-hearted note, with the metro commuter admitting defeat and requesting a ride back home on the electric scooter, joking that at least the scooter offers a comfortable return journey. The clip concludes with a familiar realisation shared by many Bengalureans that traffic in the city is unavoidable, regardless of the mode of transport.

Social Media Reacts

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users sharing relatable reactions in the comments section.

One user commented: "Traffic Really sucks"

Second user commented: “Bangalore traffic & weather collab came before GTA 6”