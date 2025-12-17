Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to allot 79 shops at the Vijayanagar Palike Bazaar through e-auction, ordering a crackdown on unauthorised trading and faster utilisation of civic infrastructure.

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to allocate shops at the Vijayanagar Palike Bazaar through an e-auction, emphasising transparency and the timely utilisation of public infrastructure built at a cost of several crores of rupees. During an inspection visit on Tuesday, Rao instructed that all 79 shops in the air-conditioned Palike Bazaar be allotted immediately through e-auction, in accordance with established rules and procedures. He also ordered a complete halt to unauthorised trading in and around the Palike Bazaar and directed officials to appoint a dedicated revenue officer to supervise the premises.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

E-Auction Ordered for 79 Shops

Emphasising the need for the proper utilisation of civic assets, the Chief Commissioner said that delays in allotting the shops defeat the purpose of the project. He instructed officials to ensure that the e-auction process is conducted promptly and transparently, and that traders who secure the shops strictly comply with civic norms.

Crackdown on Unauthorised Trading

Rao directed officials to take firm action against unauthorised vendors operating in the vicinity of the Palike Bazaar. To ensure effective monitoring, he ordered the separate appointment of a revenue officer to oversee operations, prevent encroachments and maintain order in the area.

New Building Planned for Srirampura Maternity Hospital

During the inspection, the Chief Commissioner also instructed officials to initiate action for the construction of a well-equipped four-storey building with 50 beds for the Srirampura Maternity Hospital. Noting that the existing hospital building is old and inadequate, he said the new facility should be taken up under the Brand Bengaluru project to strengthen maternal healthcare services in the area.

Report Sought on Govindarajanagar Multispecialty Hospital

Rao directed officials to take necessary steps to make the multispecialty hospital in Govindarajanagar M.C. Layout fully operational. He asked them to submit a detailed report outlining the required number of doctors and staff, equipment requirements, and measures needed to ensure the hospital is optimally utilised.

Inspection of Indira Canteen and Indira Kitchen

The Chief Commissioner inspected the Indira Canteen and Indira Kitchen near Deepanjali Nagar. He instructed officials to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the kitchen and directed them to immediately raise the issue of sewage overflowing from a drainage chamber with Water Board officials to ensure swift resolution.

Officials Present

Additional Commissioner Digvijay Bodke, Joint Commissioner Sangappa, Additional Director of the Urban Planning Department Girish, and Chief Engineer Dr Raghavendra Prasad were present during the inspection.