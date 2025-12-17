Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 190 tonnes of subsidised urea during a raid at a warehouse near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district,exposing a fertiliser black-marketing racket that diverted supplies meant for farmers.

Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have busted a major fertiliser black-marketing racket after raiding a warehouse at Gejjagadahalli near Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district. During the operation, officers seized nearly 190 tonnes of illegally stored urea fertiliser, estimated to be worth around Rs 28 crore, dealing a significant blow to an organised network involved in the diversion of subsidised agricultural inputs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Subsidised Urea Diverted From Farmers

Investigations revealed that the seized stock comprised 45-kg bags of urea subsidised by the Central government, which are meant to be sold to farmers at a fixed price of Rs 246 per bag. However, instead of reaching farmers, the fertiliser was allegedly diverted and sold through middlemen in the black market for Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per bag, causing severe hardship to cultivators across several districts.

Warehouse Rented to Run Illegal Operations

According to officials, a man identified as Tajir Khan Yusuf had rented the warehouse about six months ago at a monthly rent of Rs 40,000. The shed was allegedly used as a collection and transit point for the subsidised urea supplied to Karnataka.

Urea Repacked and Sent to Tamil Nadu

DRI officials stated that the urea supplied by the Centre to the state was first brought to the warehouse and stored there. It was then repacked from 45-kg bags into 50-kg bags and transported to Tamil Nadu, where it was sold illegally at inflated prices. Authorities came to know about the Bengaluru operation based on specific intelligence gathered during a raid conducted in Tamil Nadu.

Custody and Probe Underway

The owner of the warehouse has been taken into custody for questioning, and further investigations are underway. Officials suspect the involvement of a wider network and have not ruled out the possibility of officials being complicit in the racket.

Farmers Outraged Over Shortage

The bust has triggered outrage among farmers, who have been struggling to procure urea during the peak agricultural season. The illegal diversion and black-market sale of subsidised fertiliser, meant to support farmers, has aggravated shortages across many parts of the state, prompting demands for strict action against those responsible.