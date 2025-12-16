An NRI couple living in Europe shared their disappointment with Bengaluru’s traffic, potholes and long commutes during an India visit ahead of a planned relocation, sparking an online debate on quality of life and urban infrastructure.

An NRI couple living in a European capital has sparked a wider debate online after sharing their disappointment with Bengaluru’s infrastructure during an exploratory visit ahead of a planned return to India. The couple, both in their early 30s, said they were seriously considering relocating to India for family reasons and long-term stability. However, their recent experience in Bengaluru left them questioning whether the move would be practical or even desirable.

The couple’s detailed Reddit post struck a chord with many working professionals, especially NRIs contemplating a return to India. Their concerns ranged from traffic congestion and broken roads to long commute times and a perceived decline in quality of life in key IT corridors of the city.

“Shocked on Our Exploratory Trip to Bangalore”: The Reddit Post

In a Reddit post titled “Shocked on our exploratory trip to Bangalore – how to adjust for RTI?”, the couple explained that they have been living in a European capital for several years and had recently begun planning a return to India after acquiring foreign citizenship.

They wrote that being in India would make family life easier, particularly as they plan to have children in the coming years. Shorter travel times for parents, a 2.5-hour flight to Bengaluru instead of a nine-hour international journey, was one of the key motivations behind their decision to leave Europe.

However, the reality they encountered in Bengaluru was very different from what they had expected.

Whitefield Woes: Noise, Traffic and Broken Roads

The couple stayed at a hotel near Hopefarm, as most residential options and office locations relevant to them are in Whitefield and along the Outer Ring Road. They said the area felt overwhelmingly congested and chaotic, even on weekends.

According to the post, traffic was constant and the lack of proper pedestrian infrastructure made simple walks stressful. They said there were hardly any walkable footpaths and that potholes were so severe they nearly tripped several times.

“I cannot imagine living in this area peacefully,” the user wrote, adding that the noise and traffic made it feel exhausting rather than liveable.

Housing Dilemmas and Long Commutes

During their visit, the couple explored several housing options, but concerns quickly surfaced. Many projects were located far from metro connectivity, making daily car travel unavoidable.

While the wife’s office would be near the Outer Ring Road, the husband’s workplace would likely be around MG Road. This, they estimated, would translate to an 80-minute commute during peak hours if he left between 9 and 10 am.

They also considered areas closer to Marathahalli, which could reduce commute time by about 20 minutes. However, the idea of paying nearly Rs 4 crore to live in areas surrounded by poor infrastructure and informal settlements left them uncomfortable.

“How Do RTI Folks Adjust?” The Big Question

Frustrated by the experience, the user asked how returning-to-India professionals, especially those still working full time and not financially independent, manage to cope with Bengaluru’s realities.

“How do RTI folks adjust? Especially those who still work? ” the post asked.

They also questioned whether there were any parts of Bengaluru with decent roads and surroundings, or whether residents simply learn to ignore the problems over time.

How Social Media Users React?

The post quickly drew responses from fellow professionals and Bengaluru residents, many of whom echoed similar frustrations while offering practical advice.

One user commented: “Don't think it makes a lot of sense to move if you both are planning to do 9-5. Traffic is brutal, work culture is questionable.”

Another suggested considering older neighbourhoods instead of IT corridors: “Move to older parts of Bangalore (Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Banashankari, JP Nagar, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram) and use metro to commute as much as possible. Much better living experience. It might be difficult for your wife if her office is on ORR though.”

A third user emphasised the importance of metro connectivity: “Stay in a place walking distance from a metro stop. That will make a huge difference.”

A Broader Debate on Quality of Life in Bengaluru

The discussion highlights a growing dilemma faced by NRIs returning to India, balancing emotional and family ties with the realities of urban infrastructure, work culture and daily stress. While Bengaluru remains India’s technology hub, issues such as traffic congestion, delayed metro connectivity and uneven urban planning continue to affect quality of life, particularly for working professionals.

For many RTIs, the question is no longer just about career opportunities, but whether Indian metros can offer the comfort, safety and liveability they have become accustomed to abroad.