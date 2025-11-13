A viral video from Bengaluru shows cows stuck in jam-packed city streets, highlighting the city’s chronic traffic woes. Commuters, bikers, pedestrians, and animals alike are trapped, sparking amusement and relatable reactions on social media.

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion is known for testing the patience of daily commuters, but a recent video shows that the city’s jams spare no one, not even cows. On the city’s bustling roads, motorists, bikers, pedestrians, and even animals frequently find themselves caught in long, slow-moving queues, highlighting the chaotic yet strangely humorous side of urban life. A viral clip shared online has now put the spotlight on the unexpected victims of this traffic madness: cows stranded in the middle of a jam-packed street.

Viral Video Shows Cows Amidst Honking Chaos

The video, posted by Karnataka Portfolio on X, depicts a small group of cows calmly standing in the centre of a heavily congested Bengaluru road. Surrounded by honking vehicles, impatient bikers, and perplexed pedestrians, the cows seemed entirely unbothered by the frantic human activity around them. The scene quickly caught the attention of social media users, who shared it widely for both its humour and relatability.

Social Media Reacts With Amusement

The accompanying post highlighted the absurdity of the situation, stating: “Bengaluru traffic does not discriminate; it traps everyone equally. Whether you are a techie rushing to the office, a biker trying to squeeze through, or even a cow strolling peacefully down the road, you are stuck in the same never-ending jam.”

Another humorous remark suggested drivers roll down their windows and say “moooovvveeee!” since no one seems to be going anywhere anyway.

A Calm Observer Amid the Hustle

Social media users also noted the cows’ composed behaviour. One comment read, “Yet it remained calm and composed, did not harm anyone, nor honk at anyone,” highlighting the stark contrast between the animals’ serenity and the frenetic pace of human commuters.

Traffic Jams: A Shared Urban Experience

The video serves as a light-hearted yet telling reminder of Bengaluru’s chronic traffic woes. It underscores how city congestion has become a shared ordeal, affecting humans, vehicles, and animals alike, and often producing unexpected moments of humour amid the daily chaos.