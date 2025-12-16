A Bengaluru college student alleges extortion, sexual assault, and harassment by a group while driving for Rapido at night. The incident has sparked social media outrage and renewed concerns over gig worker safety.

A disturbing account shared by a Bengaluru-based college student has sparked serious concern on social media, highlighting the safety risks faced by app-based bike taxi riders, particularly during late-night hours. The student, who recently signed up as a Rapido rider to earn extra income during the winter holidays, alleged that he was extorted, sexually assaulted and humiliated by a group of transgender individuals while navigating a deserted stretch near NH44 in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident has triggered widespread debate online over rider safety, night-time navigation challenges and the lack of immediate support mechanisms for gig workers operating during odd hours in Bengaluru.

College Student Takes Up Rapido to Earn Extra Income

According to the Reddit post, the student had joined Rapido just a week earlier to make some money during his college holidays while also exploring the city. He said his initial experience was largely positive, with most customers being polite or neutral, and a few even friendly.

On Friday night, after dropping a customer in Yelahanka around 3 am, the rider began heading back towards the city. He recalled feeling grateful after the passenger offered him free pizza to eat in the cold weather.

Lost Route Near NH44 Leads to Isolated Area

While returning, the student said he encountered an unfamiliar detour while attempting to rejoin the flyover from a service road on NH44. The road reportedly ended at a police-installed barrier, leaving him stranded and unsure of how to proceed.

Nearby, he noticed a small house where four to five people were sitting around a bonfire. As he checked his phone for directions, two individuals approached him. He stated that they identified themselves as transgender persons and initially offered to guide him back to the flyover.

Alleged Extortion Begins After Keys and Helmet Taken

The situation escalated when one of them allegedly grabbed the rider’s bike keys while distracting him and ran towards the house. When the student chased after him, another person reportedly took his helmet.

The group then allegedly demanded money in exchange for returning his belongings, threatening to withhold them unless he complied. According to the student, they demanded ₹20,000 and made sexually explicit threats, including forcing him to perform sexual acts.

He stated that he explained he was a college student with limited money and was carrying cash meant to pay his college mess fees. However, he alleged that the group mocked him, accused him of lying, and verbally abused him after realising that he was not a Kannadiga.

Claims of Sexual Assault and Psychological Trauma

The student further alleged that during the confrontation, one of the individuals sexually assaulted him while making lewd remarks, even as he cried and begged to be let go.

Exhausted, cold, hungry and fearing for his safety, the rider said he eventually broke down. After prolonged pleading, the group allegedly agreed to let him go if he paid ₹5,000.

He said he transferred the amount digitally and was finally allowed to leave with his bike keys and helmet.

Broken, Humiliated and Traumatised

In his post, the student described feeling “broken, humiliated and traumatised” by the incident. He said the money extorted was crucial for paying his college mess fee and that the experience had left him mentally distressed.

He also expressed internal conflict, noting that he had previously supported LGBTQ+ causes and had transgender friends, but struggled to process being traumatised by individuals from the same community.

The student claimed to have digital payment proof and location history but chose not to share them publicly to avoid revealing his identity.

How Did Social Media React?

The post drew strong reactions from users, many expressing sympathy, anger and concern over rider safety.

One user commented: “ I don’t have any advice but I’m so sorry that this happened to you. This is the absolute worst and I can’t imagine the trauma of this all. If you’re planning on filing a complaint, please do it asap.”

Second user commented: “Similar thing happend to me near devegowda petrol bunk few months back that to in broad daylight, i was wearing a baby pink shirt, this trans person comes outta nowhere and asks money , i refuse, she actually squeezed my balls and went.”

Third user commeted: “Deeply disheartening to read this. No one should go through such harassment.. Please do not stop ever again among random folks if you are doing rapido at night.”

Renewed Questions Over Night Safety for Gig Workers

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the safety of app-based riders operating late at night, particularly in poorly lit or unfamiliar areas. Netizens have called for stronger police patrolling, emergency support for gig workers and clearer safety protocols from ride-hailing platforms.

As discussions continue online, many users have urged the victim to approach the police and seek counselling support, stressing that no one should have to endure such abuse while trying to earn an honest living.