Bengaluru Police have announced strict guidelines for New Year 2026 parties and events across the city. The rules include bans on firecrackers, capacity limits, CCTV surveillance, alcohol restrictions.

As Bengaluru gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, the city police have announced a series of strict guidelines for events scheduled on December 31, aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing untoward incidents. In the wake of the recent tragic incident at a pub in Goa, the Bengaluru City Police have tightened regulations for all New Year programmes across the city. These rules will apply to hotels, bars, pubs, restaurants and other venues hosting celebrations, with authorities warning of strict legal action against any violations.

19-Point Regulations Announced

The Bengaluru City Police have issued around 19 detailed guidelines, including a complete ban on bursting firecrackers at event venues. Officials said the measures form part of enhanced safety protocols following the Goa pub tragedy and will be enforced rigorously across the city.

Mandatory Permissions and Time Limits

Organisers must obtain prior permission from the concerned departments before hosting any New Year’s Eve event. Police have stressed that prescribed time limits and noise regulations must be strictly adhered to during celebrations.

Capacity Restrictions and Venue Rules

Tickets and entry passes must be issued strictly in accordance with the approved seating or standing capacity of the venue. Events are not permitted in basements, parking areas or on terraces, citing safety concerns.

Screening of Attendees and Drug Prohibition

Event organisers are required to screen attendees, and any suspicious individuals must be immediately reported to the police. If drug use is detected on the premises, the local police station must be informed without delay. Authorities warned that if drugs are found during a police raid, cases will be registered against the building owner or manager as well.

Fire Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Adequate fire extinguishing equipment must be installed at all venues. Exit doors should be sufficiently wide to allow quick and safe evacuation in the event of an emergency.

CCTV Surveillance and Security Deployment

CCTV cameras must be installed across all areas of the venue, with footage preserved for a minimum of 30 days. Organisers have been instructed to deploy a higher number of female private security guards in areas where women are present. Security agencies providing guards and bouncers must be registered under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA).

Mandatory Disclosure of Special Guests

If celebrities, DJs, or actors and actresses are invited to an event, their details must be mandatorily shared with the local police station in advance.

Alcohol and Private Party Restrictions

Serving alcohol in unlicensed outdoor areas is strictly prohibited. Private parties in hotel rooms that violate rules and regulations will not be permitted. Any untoward incident must be reported to the police immediately.

Stern Warning to Organisers

The Bengaluru City Police have made it clear that these measures are intended to ensure safe and orderly New Year celebrations across the city. Organisers have been explicitly warned that any violation of the guidelines will invite strict legal action.