The Bengaluru-Mangaluru train service resumes after six months, featuring Vistadome coaches. Passengers can now enjoy panoramic views of the Western Ghats while travelling to coastal Karnataka and pilgrimage destinations.

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the much-awaited resumption of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Karwar Gomteshwara Express (16575/16576), much to the delight of pilgrims and tourists alike. This popular train service, which connects major pilgrimage sites such as Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, and Shravanabelagola along the coastal belt, had been suspended for the past six months due to electrification work. SWR has now confirmed that the train will operate from Yesvantpur station according to its regular schedule.

Vistadome Coaches to Enhance Passenger Experience

Adding a modern touch to this historic route, the South Western Railway has introduced Vistadome coaches to the Gomteshwara Express. These specially designed coaches, featuring panoramic glass windows and a large glass roof, allow passengers to fully enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the Western Ghats. The upgrade promises a scenic and memorable journey through Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya, and Mangaluru, making the trip not just about reaching the destination but also about savouring the natural beauty along the way.

No Changes in Route or Schedule

Passengers can be assured that the train’s route and timings remain unchanged. The Gomteshwara Express will depart from Yesvantpur and travel via Chikkabanavara, Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, and Bantwal before reaching Mangaluru. SWR has encouraged pilgrims and tourists to plan their journeys using this service to enjoy a comfortable and scenic coastal trip.

SWR Urges Passengers to Utilise the Service

The railway authorities have urged passengers to take advantage of this reinstated service, particularly those visiting prominent pilgrimage destinations along the Karnataka coast. With the combination of efficiency, comfort, and stunning scenic views, the Gomteshwara Express is set to become a preferred choice for both leisure travellers and devotees.